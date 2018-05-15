New 2018 Hyundai Santro Continues Testing, Interiors Leaked

The next generation Hyundai Santro has been spotted testing in India on multiple occasions. Images of of the 2018 Santro test-mules have surfaced on the web yet again, this time revealing the interiors of the upcoming hatchback from the Korean automobile manufacturer.

Spotted testing near the region of Ooty, the new 2018 Hyundai Santro features an interior with a dual tone theme of black and beige, three spoke steering wheel with steering mounted audio controls, a black dashboard, silver trims for the centre console and gear lever, fixed head-rests for the seats, power windows with their controls located behind the gear lever and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Also on offer will be an instrument cluster with a tachometer on the left side and a speedometer in the centre.

Previous spy images revealed a few details of the new 2018 Santro such as the design of the headlamps and tail lights. Compared to its predecessor, the upcoming 2018 Santro will be based on Hyundai’s Fluidic Design philosophy. The tail section of the hatchback will be similar to that of the i10 and will receive dual-tone rear bumpers with black inserts.

Details regarding the engine specifications of the new Santro are scarce at the moment although it is believed that the model could source power from the 1.0-litre Kappa petrol motor as seen in the Eon. An 800cc petrol motor could also be offered. The model is reportedly scheduled to launch in the festive season later this year. More details should surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

Spy image courtesy: Motorbeam