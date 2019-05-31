Ducati India Announces Dream Tour To Spiti Valley

Carrying forward a program which allows owners of Italian Exotica to venture out and ride their machines without worries, Ducati India has announced its 3rd Dream Tour of 2019 to the picturesque Spiti Valley. This tour will be conducted in association with Eagle Rider India and in partnership with Shell India, GoPro India, & Pirelli India. The ride is to be held from 26th August – 1st September 2019, offering a chance to experience one the world’s most adventurous location and is open to all Ducati owners. The 7-day excursion will allow riders to ride across high-altitude passes and rugged landscapes while astride their Ducati motorcycles. The experience included living in some of the finest properties and experiencing one of the most exciting excursions that the region has to offer.

The 8 day / 7-night excursion will allow riders to venture deep into the Himalayas – offering stunning views of the snow-clad peaks, ride through the frozen streams and camp under the clearest of skies. Ducatisti, on this unique tour, will witness the world’s highest fuel station, post office, an old monastery which houses a naturally preserved Mummy dating back to a few hundred years and visit the last inhabited village of India. The ride will be flagged off from Ducati Gurgaon and the riders will follow the Delhi – Shimla – Sangla – Tabo – Kaza – Nako – Theog – Delhi route.

Registrations for the Dream Tour are now open, and riders can book their slot for INR 95,000 (including 5% tax). In addition to this, previous Dream Tour participants and DOC members will be entitled to a flat discount of INR 10,000 on their bookings for the Dream tour to Spiti Valley. The Dream Tour will accommodate a maximum of 15 riders and will include all accommodations, food & beverage, support vehicles equipped with complete backup, medical aid, guest luggage space and a dedicated Ducati tech for any service and recovery.

For DRE Dream Tours, Ducati India is also running a contest with GoPro wherein participants of the Dream Tours from 15th March to 31st December 2019 can submit a video shot on GoPro to the Ducati India team and the best video will win a GoPro Fusion Camera.