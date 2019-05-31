This Modified BMW G 310 R Is Ready For A Street Fight

Marking BMW Motorrad’s Debut in the mass market of single-cylinder motorcycles, the G 310 R and G 310 GS are doing rather well, both in the Indian as well as the international market. Since it has been some time since these two motorcycles were launched, it was about time we saw them reaching customisation shops all over the world. Here is one such example of the G 310 R motorcycle, modified in an ever so subtle manner. These modifications make this streetfighter look ready for a battle.

The changes are done in a rather subtle manner. The new headlight on the bikes looks quite retro, but, seems to come with modern LED lighting. The suspension unit up front seems to remain unchanged and offers a nice contrast to the dark black paint job on the bike. The tank shrouds that are seen in the stock bike have been replaced with supplementary headlights, making it easier to ride this motorcycle during the night. The handle remains unchanged but comes has LED end lights, replacing the bar end weights. The frame of the motorcycle is finished in a shade of white, further enhancing the appearance of the car. Moving to the rear, the changes are quite beautiful. The tail has been cut short, and the seat also has been changed to fit in this cut short section. Another change seen here is the rear monoshock, springs of which are painted red.

The engine seems to remain unchanged but comes with a new exhaust system as well. The pipes exit straight from the catalytic converter. Powering this motorcycle is a 313 cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that’s employed in the G 310 R, with power and torque outputs of 34 hp at 9,500 rpm and 28Nm at 7500 rpm respectively. This motor spins the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox. Keeping the power in check is a 300 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, governed by a dual channel ABS module. The bike is priced at INR 2.99 Lakh, ex-showroom, our detailed review video linked below will answer all your questions about this single cylinder BMW bike.

Image Courtesy: benditmacchina on Instagram