Drive Free, Drive Far! FASTag Annual Pass Launched at ₹3,000 — Nitin Gadkari’s Big Move for Private Car Owners

Quick Overview:
- ₹3,000 FASTag Annual Pass announced for private vehicles
- Validity : 1 year or 200 trips, whichever comes first
- Launches August 15, 2025
- Exclusively for cars, jeeps, and vans
- Book it on the Rajmarg Yatra App or NHAI websites
Intro: Finally, a Break for India’s Everyday Drivers
If you’ve ever waited at a toll plaza and thought, “There has to be a better way,” here it is. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced a game-changing move for private car owners — a FASTag Annual Pass for ₹3,000. It’s a simple fix that promises to make highway travel faster, cheaper, and stress-free for millions of daily drivers.
What’s the Deal?
This isn’t a subscription or a fancy membership — it’s a straight-up annual pass for your FASTag. Whether you’re heading to work, taking weekend road trips, or visiting family in another state, this new system lets you skip the toll drama.
- Pay ₹3,000 once
- Travel through tolls up to 200 times
- Or use it for a full year, whichever comes first
No top-ups, no surprises. Just drive.
How the ₹3,000 FASTag Annual Pass Works
|Feature
|Details
|Price
|₹3,000 (one-time payment)
|Validity
|1 year from activation date or up to 200 highway trips, whichever is earlier
|Who Can Use It
|Private vehicle owners — cars, jeeps, and vans only
|Launch Date
|Starts from August 15, 2025
|How to Avail
|Available through Rajmarg Yatra App and official NHAI & MoRTH websites
|Technology Used
|FASTag with RFID — automatic toll deduction without stopping
Why It Matters to You
This is more than just a policy update — it’s a quality-of-life upgrade. For daily commuters and frequent travellers, toll booths have often meant frustration, long queues, and wasted fuel. But now, with a single, affordable pass, you can just breeze through.
Plus, it tackles a long-standing issue: toll plazas that show up way too often on short stretches of road. With this pass, one scan = one trip, simple as that.
The Bigger Picture
Gadkari’s announcement is part of a broader push to modernize India’s highway infrastructure — focusing on digital convenience, reduced traffic, and fewer payment disputes. And for private vehicle owners, this feels like a long-overdue win.
Conclusion: Drive More, Worry Less
India’s highways just got a little friendlier. Whether you’re a daily commuter or a road trip junkie, this ₹3,000 pass brings some much-needed relief. So come August 15th, activate your annual pass and hit the road — minus the toll stress.