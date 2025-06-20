Defender 110 Trophy Edition Debuts Globally with a Bold Call to Adventure

Quick Overview: Why This Launch Matters
- Inspired by the legendary Camel Trophy — a nod to Defender’s iconic expedition heritage
- Two exclusive colors: Deep Sandglow Yellow and Keswick Green
- Fully off-road kitted with rugged wheels, roof racks, and snorkels
- Backed by a real global competition — the Defender Trophy Adventure Challenge
Intro: A Legend Reimagined for Modern Explorers
Land Rover has done it again — blending nostalgia with new-age capability. The Defender 110 Trophy Edition isn’t just a rugged SUV; it’s a tribute to the legendary Camel Trophy vehicles of the ’80s and ’90s. It’s an invitation to those with a spirit of adventure to step into a world of grit, gear, and global glory.
But that’s not all — this bold new model launches alongside an international off-road challenge like no other: the Defender Trophy.
Built to Explore — Inside the Trophy Edition
Everything about the new Defender 110 Trophy Edition screams expedition-ready:
- Heritage Colors:
- Deep Sandglow Yellow: A modern nod to Camel Trophy classics
- Keswick Green: A tribute to Defender’s UK countryside roots
- Design Highlights:
Black contrast roof and cladding, 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels, rugged all-terrain tires
- Off-Road Ready Kit:
Optional heavy-duty roof rack, deployable ladder, black snorkel, pannier storage, and even a matte protective wrap
- Interior Touches:
Ebony Windsor leather seats, laser-etched dashboard endcaps, and illuminated Trophy-themed sill plates
Enter the Defender Trophy Global Challenge
Inspired by the Camel Trophy (1980–1998), this international adventure competition will bring together participants from 50+ countries, all vying for a spot in the Africa 2026 global final.
What You Need to Join:
- Age 23+
- Swimming ability (50m)
- Eligible to drive & travel internationally
- Fluent in English
- And above all: a relentless spirit of adventure
Participants will tackle driving, physical, and ingenuity challenges — streamed globally and judged on real-world skill and endurance.
Edition vs Legacy Table
|Feature
|Defender 110 Trophy Edition
|Camel Trophy Legacy Models
|Colors
|Sandglow Yellow, Keswick Green
|Sandglow Yellow (mainly)
|Wheels
|20″ Gloss Black Alloys
|Steel or Off-road-specific Rims
|Roof Rack & Snorkel
|Optional Expedition Gear
|Standard Expedition Gear
|Branding
|Trophy Decals, Laser Etched Details
|Camel Trophy Logos
|Interior
|Windsor Leather, Trophy Illuminations
|Barebones, rugged
Conclusion: Adventure With a Mission
The Defender 110 Trophy Edition is more than a tribute—it’s a call to action. It brings together off-road performance, timeless design, and the chance to compete in a challenge that could take you across Africa and into the pages of off-road history.
With the Defender Trophy Challenge, Land Rover isn’t just selling a car — they’re inviting the world to earn a legacy. Are you made for it?