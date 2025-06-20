  • Home
    •   •  
  • News
    •   •  
  • Defender 110 Trophy Edition Debuts Globally with a Bold Call to Adventure Defender 110 Trophy Edition De...

Defender 110 Trophy Edition Debuts Globally with a Bold Call to Adventure

News / By / / 2 minutes of reading

Quick Overview: Why This Launch Matters

  • Inspired by the legendary Camel Trophy — a nod to Defender’s iconic expedition heritage
  • Two exclusive colors: Deep Sandglow Yellow and Keswick Green
  • Fully off-road kitted with rugged wheels, roof racks, and snorkels
  • Backed by a real global competition — the Defender Trophy Adventure Challenge

Intro: A Legend Reimagined for Modern Explorers

Land Rover has done it again — blending nostalgia with new-age capability. The Defender 110 Trophy Edition isn’t just a rugged SUV; it’s a tribute to the legendary Camel Trophy vehicles of the ’80s and ’90s. It’s an invitation to those with a spirit of adventure to step into a world of grit, gear, and global glory.

But that’s not all — this bold new model launches alongside an international off-road challenge like no other: the Defender Trophy.

Built to Explore — Inside the Trophy Edition

Everything about the new Defender 110 Trophy Edition screams expedition-ready:

  • Heritage Colors:
    • Deep Sandglow Yellow: A modern nod to Camel Trophy classics
    • Keswick Green: A tribute to Defender’s UK countryside roots
  • Design Highlights:
    Black contrast roof and cladding, 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels, rugged all-terrain tires
  • Off-Road Ready Kit:
    Optional heavy-duty roof rack, deployable ladder, black snorkel, pannier storage, and even a matte protective wrap
  • Interior Touches:
    Ebony Windsor leather seats, laser-etched dashboard endcaps, and illuminated Trophy-themed sill plates

Enter the Defender Trophy Global Challenge

Inspired by the Camel Trophy (1980–1998), this international adventure competition will bring together participants from 50+ countries, all vying for a spot in the Africa 2026 global final.

What You Need to Join:

  • Age 23+
  • Swimming ability (50m)
  • Eligible to drive & travel internationally
  • Fluent in English
  • And above all: a relentless spirit of adventure

Participants will tackle driving, physical, and ingenuity challenges — streamed globally and judged on real-world skill and endurance.

Edition vs Legacy Table

FeatureDefender 110 Trophy EditionCamel Trophy Legacy Models
ColorsSandglow Yellow, Keswick GreenSandglow Yellow (mainly)
Wheels20″ Gloss Black AlloysSteel or Off-road-specific Rims
Roof Rack & SnorkelOptional Expedition GearStandard Expedition Gear
BrandingTrophy Decals, Laser Etched DetailsCamel Trophy Logos
InteriorWindsor Leather, Trophy IlluminationsBarebones, rugged

Conclusion: Adventure With a Mission

The Defender 110 Trophy Edition is more than a tribute—it’s a call to action. It brings together off-road performance, timeless design, and the chance to compete in a challenge that could take you across Africa and into the pages of off-road history.

With the Defender Trophy Challenge, Land Rover isn’t just selling a car — they’re inviting the world to earn a legacy. Are you made for it?

Scroll to Top