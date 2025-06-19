Triumph Adds New Colour Palette to Speed T4: Bold Baja Orange Joins the Ride

Quick Overview: Why This Colour Drop is a Big Deal
- India’s First 400cc Bike in Baja Orange: Triumph brings the iconic hue to the Speed T4, priced at ₹2.05 lakh (ex-showroom).
- Performance Meets Personality: 400cc engine with 31 PS and 36 Nm torque, engineered for fun and finesse.
- Sales Doubled Since Launch: The Speed T4 has been a hit, now the #2 in the classic segment.
- Baja Orange Born from the Wild: Inspired by desert sunrises and golden hour rides—made for moments that matter.
Introduction: When Colour Becomes an Emotion
Triumph India has done something few manufacturers dare to do—they’ve taken a bold colour and made it part of a motorcycle’s soul. Say hello to the Speed T4 in Baja Orange, a shade that isn’t just bright—it’s emotionally electric. With an ex-showroom price of ₹2.05 lakh, this version marks more than a paint job—it’s Triumph’s way of saying, “You deserve a bike as vivid as your journey.”
Design Meets Desire: The Baja Orange Aesthetic
The Baja Orange Speed T4 doesn’t blend in—it arrives. Inspired by desert landscapes and the golden hour glow, the colour speaks to those who chase light and live to ride. Complementing this are touches like:
- Brushed steel exhaust
- 3D Speed T4 badging
- New grey frame
- Matching tyre stripe pattern
It’s the kind of design that makes people stop and stare—and riders feel seen.
Engineered for the Everyday, Styled for the Spotlight
Beneath its dazzling coat, the Speed T4 continues to deliver top-tier performance:
- 400cc engine
- 31 PS @ 7,000 rpm
- 36 Nm torque @ 5,000 rpm
- Sweet spot of torque between 3,500–5,500 rpm
It comes packed with features that make the ride as effortless as it is exciting: a slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS, and precision-tuned 43mm telescopic forks.
Sales Shift Gears: A 30% Growth Story
Triumph’s TR-series has grown 30% YoY in FY25, thanks in large part to the Speed T4. Since its October 2024 debut, the model has doubled volumes and become a star player in Triumph’s classic portfolio, now sitting comfortably at #2 in its segment.
Colour Options at a Glance
|Colour Variant
|Finish Type
|Baja Orange
|Gloss with gold highlights
|Caspian Blue / Pearl White
|Metallic dual-tone
|Lava Red Gloss / Pearl White
|Glossy/metallic
|Phantom Black / Pearl White
|Matte/gloss combo
|Phantom Black / Storm Grey
|Stealth metallic
Conclusion: More Than a Shade, It’s a Statement
In the Speed T4 Baja Orange, Triumph has crafted more than a motorcycle—they’ve bottled an emotion. It’s for the sunrise chasers, the open-road dreamers, the ones who see riding as a rhythm, not a routine.
With Baja Orange, Triumph proves once again: Performance is power, but presence is poetry.