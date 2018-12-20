Drive a Tigor EV on Rent, Courtesy of Zoomcar and Tata Motors

There is no doubt at all that the future of mobility is all-electric. While we still figure out how and when electric cars will become feasible in a market like ours, Tata Motors has joined hands with Zoomcar to provide as many as 500 Tigor EV cars for people to rent out. The initial batch of these electric vehicles was flagged off from Concorde Motors in Baner, Pune. The electric cars are now available in the city of Pune and Zoomcar has plans to provide 500 vehicles across 20 Indian cities.

Speaking on the occasion, Shailesh Chandra, President — Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy said, “The future of mobility will increasingly be connected, shared and powered by zero-emission technologies. Tata Motors is strongly committed to this transformative journey and working with all like-minded partners to accelerate the enabling ecosystem. It is a great pleasure to announce our partnership with Zoomcar to offer shared electric mobility solution for the citizens of Pune. Tata Tigor EV will now be available on the self-drive rental platform, offered by Zoomcar, to enable zero-emission transport option for the citizens of Pune. We are confident that our customers will appreciate and enjoy the driving experience.”

Commenting on the partnership, Greg Moran, Co-Founder and CEO, Zoomcar, said, “The Zoomcar team is thrilled to partner with Tata Motors to bring electric vehicles to Pune. This marks the beginning of a dynamic partnership within electric mobility and we expect to touch 20 cities and 500 electric vehicles with Tata over the next year.” With such a strategic alliance in place, we hope to see more electric vehicles on our roads, making way for more infrastructure for more electric vehicles in our country. This could be the very beginning of the wave of electric cars on our roads. So go ahead, go for a drive in an all-electric Tigor if it is available in your city.

