Dirt Bike Enthusiasts to Get More Options, Suzuki Launches a New Dirt Bike Range

As of now, dirt bike enthusiasts have the option to only buy Kawasaki’s range of dirt bikes brand new from the showroom. The bikes from the Kawasaki stable are good but bikers looking for something else have to end up settling for a Kwacker. Not anymore, Suzuki is all set to launch a range of dirt bikes for the Indian market. Dirt bikes are not road legal due to the absence of headlights, tail-lights, turn signals and road worthy tyres but that does not stop buyers from using them. One can enjoy their dirt bikes on private property or in various competitions across the country.

Suzuki will launch 4 dirt bikes ranging from a price of INR 2.65 L to INR 8.75 L. The range starts the DR-Z50 with a humble air cooled 50 cc engine. The DR-Z50 is a small bike meant for kids to ride. At second comes the RM-Z250 which gets a price tag of INR 7.20 L and power from a 250cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Next in line are the RM-Z450 and the RMX-450Z priced at INR 8.40 L and INR 8.75 L respectively. Both the bikes share a 449cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. The RMX-450Z gets headlights for enduro riding, hence is priced a bit above the RM-Z450. Please not that all prices mentioned are Ex-Showroom prices PAN India.

Also Read: Kerala Floods: Suzuki Motorcycle India Announces Contribution To PM Relief Fund

Although a niche market where sale numbers would not be massive in India, it is interesting to see Suzuki offering these bikes. These bikes are meant only for riders who can knock practicality out of the window and get a bike to have fun on. The bikes will be sold as completely built units[CBU] only. With dealers already seen stocking up on the RM-Z250 there definitely some space for such bikes in the market. The launch of these bikes will also end Kawasaki’s solo play in the dirt bike market. What are your thoughts? Could this lead to other manufactures like Honda to open up to the dirt bike market? Time will tell.