Honda Issues Recall For H’ness CB350 Over Gear Issues

Honda Motorcycles India has issued a recall for the H’ness CB350. According to the manufacturer, models manufactured between November 25 and December 12, 2020 may have a different material grade usage in countershaft, in the 4th gear of the transmission, which may lead to a defect upon extensive running or usage of the motorcycle. While the issue might be certain, there aren’t any cases reported as of now, stemming from the issue.

More details

The recall campaign is set to commence on the 23rd of March through Honda’s BigWing premium motorcycle dealerships across the country. The defective component in question will be replaced free of cost.

The recall does not affect the recently launched derivative, the Honda CB350RS. Despite retailing its 350 family of motorcycles only through limited number of outlets, Honda has managed to quickly dispatch 10,000 units in a short span of time. The company is sitting on a healthy number of orders as well.

Specs and features

The CB350 is powered by a 348cc air-cooled single that churns out 21bhp and 30Nm. The long-stroke engine features a balancer to keep vibrations in check. Honda has particularly focused on its acoustics and that is pretty evident because the H’ness CB350 does sound like a proper thumper.

Its 5-speed gearbox is assisted by a segment-first slipper clutch which will make the gear shifts smoother while reducing clutch lever operation load ensuring less fatigue. This new motor rests in a split half-duplex frame that is suspended by a chunky telescopic fork and twin shocks. It tips the scale at 181 kg. Anchoring the motorcycle is a large 310mm disc brake up front and 240mm rear disc providing adequate braking performance which is further assisted by dual-channel ABS.

The Honda Highness cruiser bike also comes with Honda Selectable Torque Control. It helps in maintaining rear-wheel traction by detecting the difference between front and rear wheel speeds, calculating the slip ratio and further controlling engine torque via the fuel injection. Its ground clearance stands at 166mm which will see the CB350 deal with the bumps without any hassle. It can hold 15-litres of fuel.

It might look retro but it packs some modern features such as Bluetooth-enabled navigation, telephony, music control and LED headlamps. It also comes with Honda Smartphone Voice Control System which allows the rider to connect his smartphone with the motorcycle via Bluetooth through HSVCS application.