Detel Launches Electric Scooter At INR 19,999 In India

Every wondered when would be the right time or the right price to buy an electric scooter in India? Well, the answer seems to be, starting now! India’s growing electric vehicle market recently found additional support from the Government in the form of policies which push green mobility and in the coming times, as EVs and the charging infrastructure continue to evolve, things will only become more interesting.

Joining the revolution is Detel, a value for money start-up that manufactures TVs, Feature Phones, and Accessories keeping the affordability aspect intact. Founded in the year 2017, the brand had earlier launched the world’s most economical products in Feature phone and TV categories.

This time, in a new attempt, to claim the title for the world’s most economical electric two-wheeler, they have launched the Detel Easy, priced at just INR 20,000. The two-wheeler is a very attractive deal aimed at teenagers and others looking for an affordable vehicle for travelling without any intrusion of personal space post-pandemic. Due to its speed and power limitations, it can be used without a driver’s license or vehicle registration in India.

More Details

Although the company has brought in fresh designs compared to other scooters in the market, still, it looks quite basic and enough only to carry a single person at a time. There are some handy features like ease of use, low maintenance, quick charging, at a disruptive price. Detel Easy is powered by a 250W electric motor that offers a top speed of 25 km/h, hence one does not require a driving license or vehicle registration to operate this product, making it a great option for teenagers and people who wish to travel short distances.

The newly launched EV is backed by drum brakes and carries a 48V 12AH LiFePO4 Battery that can be charged entirely in 7-8 hours for a 60 km range. The low-speed e-Two-Wheeler by Detel can accommodate 2 people and it also comes with a free helmet to ensure the safety of the rider.

Detel Easy will be available in 3 trendy colours – Jet Black, Pearl White & Metallic Red. The product’s build makes minimal use of plastics to make it an environment-friendly vehicle. Commenting on the development, Mr Yogesh Bhatia, Founder & CEO, Detel says, “We are extremely happy to announce the launch of our World’s Most Economical Detel EV Two-Wheeler. The EV industry in India is emerging on account of various factors such as the growing awareness toward the environment, increasing petrol prices, and stringent emission norms, etc. Also, with the recent announcement by Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal on the launch of new ‘Electric Vehicle Policy‘ that is aimed at boosting the economy, reducing pollution levels and generating employment in the city, we feel that the consumption of the electric vehicle will go up now than ever.”

“This addition in our portfolio will be our first step in our endeavour of reducing vehicular pollution in the cities and increase the penetration of EV as intended by the people and various state governments”, he further added.