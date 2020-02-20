2020 Hero Glamour BS6 Detailed In A Walk Around Video

Hero showcased many motorcycles at their CIT and among them, the BS6 Glamour was vastly overshadowed. That doesn’t mean that it hasn’t gone through any change. Hero has made some vast improvements over the previous-gen Glamour.

Glamour has always been sort of stylish offering from Hero in the commuter segment. That has been carried on with the new Glamour as well. It comes with a 125 cc engine which churns out 19 % more power than before. The power figure stands at 10.73 HP @ 7500 RPM and the torque stands at 10.6 NM @ 6000 RPM. The engine is fuel injected and retains Hero’s i3S start-stop system. Another cool gimmick up its sleeve is low-speed crawling which comes in handy while battling the traffic. The Glamour now comes with an all-new diamond frame and has 20 mm more ground clearance than before. Hero understands the fact that it’s going to be ridden mostly during commutes and will have to face some terrible roads. TheThe reason why they have increased the suspension travel by 14 % at the front and 10 % at the rear.

The Glamour will come with two variants, the front disc variant will include a 240 mm disc at the front which seems adequate for the performance it has to offer. It still looks stylish with the large front end and stylishly designed rims. It retains the chequered graphics on the tank which has become the trademark of Glamour over the years. The rear end looks better than the rivals too as the tail lamp is shaped in ‘H’ and looks beautiful when lit up.

The switchgear quality seems on par with the competition. The instrument cluster is semi-digital and has an average fuel efficiency readout too which is surprising because even the costlier and more premium Xtreme 160R doesn’t have this feature. The BS6 compliant Glamour will come in a variety of colours like Red, Blue, Gray and Candy Red. The drum brake variant will retail at 68,900 /- ex-showroom while the disc brake variant will set you back by 72,400 /- ex-showroom.