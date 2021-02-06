Delhi Government Announces Heavy Discounts On The Purchase Of Tata EVs

The future of mobility is going to be electric, whether we like it or not. We will have to trade the fun factor of ICE-powered vehicles for the mammoth amount of torque delivered in a silent way. Several governments and authorities around the world are backing electric mobility solutions and the reasons are simple. The fuel prices are rocketing skywards and not to forget, the fossil fuel deposits around the world are on the verge of running out. When it comes to India, Delhi is leading the charge.

Currently, there are 4 major EVs on sale in India – Tata Nexon EV, Tata Tigor EV, Hyundai Kona and the MG ZS EV.

And now, Delhi govt has announced a massive discount, as much as INR 3.02 lakhs on buying the Nexon and the Tigor EV to incentivise the sales of EVs in a territory with high air pollution levels. Recently, the Nexon EV celebrated its first anniversary and its status quo as the best selling EV in India, leading the charts comfortably with the other 2, the Hyundai Kona and the MG ZS EV trailing behind.

This discount is part of a new campaign initiated by the Delhi govt called ‘Switch Delhi’ aimed at increasing the sales of EVs in Delhi. On the purchase of Nexon or the Tigor EV, Delhi govt is offering an applicable purchase incentive of INR 1.5 lakhs coupled with an exemption in road tax and registration fees from INR 1.21 lakhs all the way up to INR 1.5 lakhs, depending on the EV and the variant you opt for.

Speaking about this new campaign, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Shri Arvind Kejriwal said, “In ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign, awareness will be created about benefits of electric vehicles and how it can contribute to making Delhi clean and pollution-free. I appeal to people to take part in the campaign to promote the replacement of polluting petrol and diesel vehicles with electric vehicles and make a contribution towards a pollution-free Delhi.”

Talking about the EV scenario, MG is going to update its EV and introduce its 2021 ZS EV on the 8th of February 2021. Furthermore, going forward, almost all OEMs are preparing for an electric vehicle with an eye on the future.