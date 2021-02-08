Tata Tiago’s Yellow Shade To Discontinue?

The Tata Tiago is one of the most popular hatchbacks in its class and rightly so! It looks the part, boasts of decent features and its safety is its one of the major USPs. It has been said time and again that Tata might deploy a turbo-petrol mill in the Tiago to give it more oomph. That might take some more time but now, reports suggest that Tata is soon going to discontinue the yellow shade from the Tiago lineup. Tata, reportedly, has rolled out a new communication to its dealer partners regarding the colour options on the Tata Tiago.

More details

As per the communication, Tata Tiago XE will no longer be available in Tectonic Blue and Victory Yellow.

While the revival of the yellow shade seems a little blurry, the same report also suggests that Tata will bring back the blue in a new avatar, called Arizona Blue. Tata recently launched a limited edition Tata Tiago at a price of INR 5.79 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The limited-edition commemorated the first anniversary of Tiago Refresh and its success in the hatchback market.

Limited-edition Tiago

Building on the XT variant, the Tiago Limited Edition will be available in manual transmission, with three single-tone colours – Flame Red, Pearlescent White & Daytona Grey. To set it apart from the rest of the variants, Tata Motors has deployed new 14-inch Bold Black Alloy Wheels which make the Tiago look sportier than before. Modern Tata cars are quite a looker and the Tiago is no different.

With new blacked-out alloy wheels, the Tiago limited edition looks even better! Another major feature which has been added to the limited edition is a 5-inch Touchscreen Infotainment by Harman, consisting of: New 3D Navigation through Navimaps, Reverse Parking Sensor with Display, Voice Command Recognition and Image & Video Playback. Tata Motors has also thrown in a Rear Parcel Shelf.

While the transition to BS6 forced Tata Motors to drop the diesel variant, the Tiago now gets a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 85bhp of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The Tiago can either be had in a 5-speed manual or 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). The Tiago is also long due, to receive a powerful turbocharged engine.