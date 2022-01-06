December 2021 Sales: Industry Majors Fall Short, Competition Takes Over

And so, the year 2021 comes to an end. After seeing the pandemic in 2020, the past year was like a blessing to us all. We saw a light at the end of the tunnel and it felt like things can be normal again. We have indeed been inching towards normalcy in our lives but the industries have seen a big shift. The automobile industry is no different. In terms of four-wheeler sales, 2021 was an extraordinary year. Despite the semiconductor shortage, we saw many records being broken and many names jumping ahead of the others in the sales list. December, in particular, was a peculiar month as we saw some of the major manufacturers running into major losses and the other less selling brands took their place.

December 2021 Sales Chart

Brand Sales % YoY Growth December 2021 December 2020 Maruti Suzuki 1,23,061 1,40,754 -12.57 Tata 35,299 23,545 49.92 Hyundai 32,312 47,400 -31.8 Mahindra 17,722 16,182 9.52 Toyota 10,832 7,487 44.68 Honda 7,973 8,638 -7.70 Kia 7,797 11,818 -34.02 Renault 6,130 9,800 -37.45 Volkswagen 3,700 2,401 54.10 Skoda 3,234 1,303 148.20 Nissan 3,010 1,159 159.71 MG 2,497 4,010 -37.73 Ford 0 1,662 -100.00

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MSIL came across a massive 12.57 percent YoY loss for the month of December 2021. Despite that, it still held its place as India’s Number 1 selling brand. That too with quite a margin. It was the only brand to touch the 1 Lakh mark in just a month. If things go well, Maruti Suzuki will be coming back with a bang in the year 2022 with a ton of new launches and updates lined up. Expect healthy growth from the Indian carmaker in 2022.

Tata Motors & Hyundai Motors India

Hyundai has always been thought of as the second most selling brand in our country, but in December 2021 Hyundai was superseded by Tata Motors. Although Hyundai held the second position in cumulative sales for the year 2021, it suffered a loss of 31.8 percent YoY loss in the last month. On the other hand, Tata Motors came across a huge positive YoY growth rate of close to 50 percent making it sell around 3k units more than the Korean manufacturer.

And the rest

Mahindra, with a YoY growth rate of more than 9 percent, the brand’s newest arrivals i.e., XUV700 and Thar get the credit to bring Mahindra in the fourth position of the list. Toyota, Volkswagen, Skoda, and Nissan have also done commendable jobs and all of them have twin-digit positive growth rates, with Skoda and Nissan rising up to three-digit YoY growth. Nissan stands at the 11th position with a 159.71 percent YoY growth thanks to the high sales of Nissan Magnite. As for Skoda, it stands at the 10th position and sees a YoY growth of 148.20 percent. The release of Kushaq, Slavia, the details of the new Kodiaq, and the opening of new service centers all correspond to this growth.

