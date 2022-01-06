Sony Vision S EV: A Playstation On Wheels?

The EV sector is getting bigger and bigger each day and it is working as a magnet that pulls every carmaker towards it. Some carmakers are looking to offer every kind of body shape in the electric vehicle market such as SUVs, sedans, and even sportscars. Sony, the Japanese technology giant is looking to enter the EV market with one of its products and the brand announced that it has started its dedicated mobility company for it. These plans were showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. Sony has showcased a pair of EV’s namely, the Vision S electric saloon and the Vision S02 SUV.

What is it?

Vision s02 was showcased in 2020 with its autonomous driving and in-car entertainment systems which they tested on their road-legal prototype a year later but the production variant did not follow. The new firm which is called Sony Mobility Inc has started its operation with an intention to explore the EV market.

The company’s business model will revolve around Sony’s in-house-developed artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics technologies. Sony refers to Vision s02 SUV as an initiative that is a part of an expansion into the EV market. The new seven-seater uses the same platform used by the electric saloon sibling and it’s driven by a 272hp electric motor on each axle.

Sony has only confirmed that the new EV will have a top speed over 180km/h. However, other details regarding the performance and battery capacity, and range are not out yet. The seven-seat SUV measures 4,895mm in length, 1,930mm in width, and 1,651mm. This technology is currently being tested on European roads. Sony has also fitted their speaker in the seat so that the passenger can enjoy their favorite artist.

Sony will join the list which includes Google who supplies software to manufacturers like Ford and Volvo. Apple has also been developing an EV since 2014. This list also consists of LG and Panasonic who are the most profitable EV battery suppliers in the market. Sony will face some serious competition in the EV market with the likes of Tesla, BMW Mercedes, and others.