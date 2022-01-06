Toyota Teases Its Updated Hybrid Offering!

Toyota launched the 8th gen Camry back in 2019 which was under the Toyota New Global Architecture. The new Camry brought in a completely new design with much more sophisticated interiors. Now, the new Toyota Camry Hybrid will be launched soon in the Indian market. The 2022 model will receive little tweaks in design and features while being the same on the mechanical part. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from it:

What’s new

The 2022 Toyota Camry will have redesigned front bumper which will host a wide grille that will have chrome touches. Other new things include a new design for 18-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, the 8-inch infotainment system is replaced with the new 9-inch unit. Other than that, the 2022 model will get features like the color HUD, a 9-speaker JBL audio system a 9-inch multimedia touchscreen with pinch-and-zoom navigation that is GPS5 Link5 compatible, powered and ventilated front seats, powered rear windscreen sunblind Power reclining rear seat backrest, touch-control switches on the rear seat central armrest, 3-zone aircon, Qi-compatible wireless phone charger, rain-sensing wipers, electronic parking brake, and leather upholstery.

There’s a tilt & slide sunroof too. Speaking about its safety features, the sedan gets some really important safety features like Pre-Collision System, Emergency Steering Assist, Intersection Turn Assistance, and a new Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control that uses Road Sign Assist and Lane Trace Assist, for the optimum experience. Propelling the updated Camry is Toyota’s 4th gen hybrid-electric power source. It combines a 2.5-liter petrol engine which cranks out 178 PS @ 5,700 rpm and 221 Nm of torque between 3,600 – 5,200 rpm. It has been paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor which on its own is good for 120 PS and 202 Nm. Together combined, both power sources crank out 218 PS.

All that is routed to front wheels via a CVT which can also be tweaked through steering mounted pedals. The driver can switch between 3 driving modes – Eco, Normal, and Power. All the hybrid trickery makes the Camry boast of an efficiency figure of 23.27 km/l! The current Toyota Camry is priced at ₹ 41.20 lakhs so the new model will be priced a little above the current. The Camry will rival Skoda Superb in its segment.