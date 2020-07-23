DC Design Adds More Luxe To The Toyota Fortuner’s Tough Appeal

The Toyota Fortuner has been one of the most sought-after SUVs in India and for good reasons. Its imposing stance and Toyota’s service have been one of the biggest draws but the Fortuner is also a tough cookie which refuses to crumble.

However, If you want something which cocoons you in luxury and it must be a Toyota, it’s the Vellfire which you must be looking at. But what if your heart’s set on the Fortuner and you want all that’s bulletproof with some pampering inside the cabin? In that case, you can pick up the phone and call DC Design.

Featured here is a Toyota Fortuner which looks bone stock on the outside but everything transforms once the doors are opened. What greets the eye is a sea of premium beige leather, wood inserts and some gadgets. The highlight here is the middle row which gets two reclining chairs with extendable calf support and individual backrest-mounted screens for infotainment. Underneath the screen on the front seat backrest, there’s a powered tray table and footrest, both folding neatly into place when not required.

The centre console between the two front seats has a chiller for your drinks and the if you’re still left wanting after installing those two 10″ screens, there’s an option to jam an iPad in there. A roof-mounted remote control offers controls for cabin illumination and various positions of the powered, middle-row seats. For those who’ve always complained about the lack of a sunroof on the Fortuner, it’s still not there.

Elsewhere, a facelifted Toyota Fortuner has already been revealed and the range now gets a new ‘Legender’ version. What could make its way to India in 2021, the base model’s exterior design has been enhanced with a larger front grille and silver bumper inserts with newly-designed headlights with daytime running lights. Inside, things are pretty similar to the current model, however, there’s a larger, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Apple CarPlay compatibility. There’s also a mildly updated instrument cluster, 8-way power-adjustable driver and co-driver’s seats and wireless smartphone charging on the Legender version.

Also, part of the equipment list on the Legender are LED ambient lighting, cruise control, paddle shifters, a 9-speaker JBL audio system and a 360-degree camera. However, the biggest highlight is the addition of the latest connected car technology from Toyota- T-Connect which helps you find your car, keep track of it in case of theft, Geo-fencing, SOS and many other features.

The base model comes with the 2.4 GD Super Power diesel engine which continues to make 150hp and 400Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, in addition to the 2.4-litre unit, the Legender variant gets a 2.8-litre diesel engine which now makes 204hp – up from the current model’s 177hp – and an impressive 500Nm of torque, which is 50Nm more than the current Fortuner automatic. The new Fortuner also gets a ‘Sport’ mode and a new steering system which changes behaviour with the mode selected and the speed.