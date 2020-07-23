Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa Network Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

NEXA, Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail network, has completed 5 years of retailing the manufacturer’s premium vehicles. Designed to offer a global car buying experience to customers, the NEXA network is separate from the maker’s ‘Arena’ dealerships. With over 370 showrooms across 200+ cities, NEXA is the 3rd largest retail automobile brand (in terms of volume).

The retail network has been instrumental in the success of Maruti’s premium offerings like the Baleno, S-Cross, Ignis, XL6 and the Ciaz. Going forward, expect more vehicles to be sold through this chain. NEXA offers a more premium buying experience, compared to Maruti Suzuki’s Arena outlets and the retail network’s aim has been to draw new and young buyers while offering something new to return customers when they upgrade.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “NEXA marks the first initiative by an automobile company in India to go beyond selling cars and create a new format of retail experience for its customer. In these 5 years, NEXA, with its diverse range of products, intelligent brand associations and unique customer experiences has delighted over 1.1 million customers. NEXA is the 3rd largest retail automobile retail channel in India.”

He added, “With NEXA, we are able to attract modern urban Indian consumer to Maruti Suzuki portfolio We are extremely grateful for the enormous trust placed in us by our customers As we move forward, it will be our constant endeavour to continue to reinvent and deliver the unique NEXA experience to our ever-evolving customers.”

According to the brand, nearly half of NEXA customers are under 35 years and are well travelled & technologically savvy. NEXA introduced three pillars which catered to expectations of the discerning customers; NEXA MUSIC (Creation of New English Music that is Original and Inspiring), NEXA LIFESTYLE (Creation of new lifestyle experiences that are Avant-Garde and Aspirational & NEXA JOURNEYS (Creation of exclusive Journeys that are Unique).

Staying true to its values of innovating through technology and sticking to its brand philosophy, NEXA launched Augmented Reality (AR). This platform allowed customers to effectively and efficiently explore products in a digitalised format. Additionally, NEXA range offers best-in-class technologies such as Smart Hybrid, Suzuki Connect, Smartplay Infotainment System, NEXA Safety Shield to its customers.

NEXA collaborated with best of artists through associations with prestigious platforms such as IIFA Awards etc. Additionally, NEXA launched, first-of-a-kind initiative, NEXA Music which celebrates homegrown artists in the space of original English music. Inspired by A.R. Rahman & other renowned artists NEXA Music released 29 Original English Songs and Music Videos which garnered more than 50 million views on YouTube.

Maruti is soon going to launch the BS6 S-Cross petrol, which was supposed to be launched way back in the month of April. However, the pandemic made the makers defer the launch indefinitely. However, we have now come across reports which suggest that the S-Cross in the BS6 form will make its way to the market by the end of this month.