5 Cheapest Diesel cars you can buy in India

Even though petrol engines are making a comeback in terms of sales in the car market, diesels are still the preferred choice for many buyers owing to the good reliability, punchy torque and strong fuel economy. Today, owing to the huge number of models on offer, buyers with all budget frames can buy a diesel car. But as they say – with great variety, comes great confusion. So here is our guide to the 5 cheapest diesel cars that money can buy in India.

Tata Tiago (INR 3.88 – 5.65 Lakhs)

The spunky little hatchback is one of the most successful models to have rolled out of Tata’s factory in a long while now. Touted as the comeback model for the Indian auto-major, the Tiago had a lot riding on its shoulders and it has delivered, with sales having crossed the 1 lakh units mark in just over a year.

The new ‘Impact’ design language from Tata has been received well with wide-spread appreciation of the aesthetic and emotional appeal of the car. Feature packed interiors, sorted ride and high efficiency of 27.28 km/l are some of the other selling points. The car is powered by the 70 PS 1.05 Litre Revotorq motor which produces 140 Nm of torque.

Our review: Tata Tiago Review; Revotorq 1.05L and Revotron 1.2L : Sublime at last!

Chevrolet Beat (INR 4.95 – 6.35 Lakhs)

Even after 6 years of being on sale in the Indian market without any major changes, the Beat continues to hold a youthful appeal that very few other cars can match. The smart exterior design with the bug eyed face and the hidden rear door handle along with the uber cool interiors with the pod like speedo cluster, all make for a very dynamic overall experience.

Powered by the Fiat Multijet derived 3-cylinder 936cc TDCI engine that offers up to 62.5 BHP, the Beat is high on economy – with an overall claimed economy figure of 24 km/l. Earlier this year, GM had announced an exit from the Indian domestic market by the end of 2017. While this means that dealer-stocked examples of the Beat are available for mouth-watering prices right now, we won’t recommend this car as the future service infrastructure and the resale values remain uncertain.

Our review: Chevrolet Beat road test review

Tata Indica eV2 (INR 4.99 – 5.47 Lakhs)

The last version of the grand old car that is credited with starting the diesel mass-motoring revolution in India, the indigenously developed Indica eV2 has been on sale for a long time now. The spacious interiors, good boot space and solid reliability of the hatch have meant that it has continued to find buyers over the years – especially in the commercial vehicles segment.

The old-age 1.4 Litre CRDI engine produces just 69 BHP – a miniscule figure when compared to the more modern competition. Yet with a claimed mileage of 25 km/l, the frugality of the engine and the easy maintenance of the old platform has allowed the car to run till date. Although, we keep hearing rumours about the imminent discontinuation of the model, Tata is yet to reveal a date to the market.

Tata Tigor (INR 5.41 – 6.87 Lakhs)

The hot new Tigor is the compact-sedan derivative of the Tiago and like the little hatch, this ‘style-back’ is based on the Impact design language. In fact, we were so impressed with the Tigor’s looks that in our review, we had said that it is the best looking compact sedan in the segment, no questions asked.

In signature Tata style, the cabin is spacious and the ride is perfectly optimised for Indian conditions. Build quality is also better than budget-friendly Tata’s we have seen to date. The Tigor is also powered by the 1.05 Litre Revotorq engine from Tiago which produces 70 PS of peak power.

Our review: Tata Tigor Review 1.2 Petrol And 1.05 Diesel : Style’s Back, Really

Mahindra KUV100 (INR 5.61 – 7.36 Lakhs)

The boldly designed micro-SUV from Mahindra, the KUV100 stands out for the fresh take that it offers over the standard hatchback. The car features a love-it or hate-it styling with a go anywhere attitude. The interiors boast of extremely neat packaging with good space and comfortable space.

Even though a 6-seater variant is also available with an additional seat between the front seats, it is not recommended because the extra passenger misses out on basic safety equipment like a 3-point seat belt. The car features Mahindra’s own in-house developed mFalcon 1.2 Litre engine which produces 77 BHP of power and can yield a claimed mileage of 25.3 km/l.

Our review: Mahindra KUV100 Petrol and Diesel First Drive Review : Cat among the Pigeons