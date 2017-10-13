Customer Takes Home Two Unique And Near Identical Supercars – McLaren MSO R Coupé And Spider

One customer will shortly be taking delivery of two unique McLarens, created to his individual specification by McLaren Special Operations (MSO). Called the MSO R Coupé and MSO R Spider, they are the latest in a lineage of McLarens produced as personal commissions.

The two MSO R cars, which have the same external, internal and mechanical specifications, are finished in Liquid Silver – the Coupé in satin and the Spider in gloss finish – with a carbon fibre central stripe. Both have the same design of twin-element rear wing, with front dive planes to further enhance aerodynamic performance.

The front bumper, bonnet, louvered fenders, roof scoop and rear deck are all MSO Visual Carbon Fibre (VCF) components, as are the side mirror arms and casings and wiper scuttle. Pinstriping in Delta Red features on the front splitter and side blades, while the splitter, side skirts, sill panels, rocker panels and plenum cover carry MSO R branding. The wheels of both cars are the same 5-spoke design, finished in satin black on the Coupé and gloss black on the Spider.

Both cabins feature Alcantara trim material throughout. Primarily in black with red stitching, the theme is reversed for the seats, which are red with black stitching and feature an MSO R logo embroidered in black on the headrest. The steering wheel has a carbon fibre upper and lower, with black Alcantara grips and a Delta Red centring stripe. Switches are in gloss black and vent mechanisms are satin black, with bezels in carbon fibre.

The engines of both cars have been blueprinted and the heads and exhaust ports hand-polished, helping to give the M838TL twin-turbocharged McLaren V8 engine maximum power of 688PS (679bhp) and up to 700Nm (516lb ft). The exhaust system, which has a ‘crossover’ muffler to increase pipe length and optimise gas flow, features titanium end pipes.

Started with an MSO R-branded key, both the Coupé and the Spider feature bespoke IRIS screen and instrument cluster displays and gear-shift lights. The final visual touch is a dedication plaque on each car identifying them as McLarens designed to an MSO Personal Commission, taking them from being a rare car to a unique one – or in this case, a unique matched pair.