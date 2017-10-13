Hero MotoCorp Set New Global Record Of Selling 2 Million Units In One Quarter

Hero MotoCorp has set a new global record by clocking two million unit sales in the just-concluded second quarter (July-September) of this financial year (FY 2017-18). This is the first time globally, that any two-wheeler company has crossed the two million sales mark in any quarter.

Hero MotoCorp sold 20,22,805 units of two-wheelers in the second quarter with consecutive months of robust sales, growing by 11% over the large volume of the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal. In September this year, Hero MotoCorp became the only two-wheeler company to sell over 7 lakhs two-wheelers in a month.

Driven by popular demand for its iconic brands – including the Splendor, Glamour, Passion and HF Deluxe motorcycles as well as the Duet, Maestro Edge and Pleasure scooters – Hero MotoCorp has already surpassed four million sales mark in a little over six months of the current fiscal.

Hero MotoCorp, which recently surpassed 75 million units in cumulative sales since its inception, has also been leveraging its association with the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, of which it is a ‘National Supporter’. The FIFA Under-17 World Cup will continue up to October 28– thus covering the entire festive period. The marquee football event – involving 24 countries from around the world – the first-ever FIFA event to be held in India – is being played in six cities – Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Goa, Kochi and Guwahati.