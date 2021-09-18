Kawasaki Z900 Gets A Top-spec Variant With Premium Cycle Parts

The Kawasaki Z900 is one of the most popular naked motorcycles in its segment and also, one of the most affordable inline-4 powered motorcycles you can get out there. Renowned for its ‘sugomi-inspired’ design and raw power, the Z900 gives a tough fight to the likes of Triumph Street Triple and Ducati Monster. Kawasaki has now introduced a new, top-spec variant of the popular naked bike, dubbed as Z900 SE. It follows the footprints of the Z H2 SE that broke cover last year and gains an upgraded suspension setup and braking equipment.

What has changed?

The Z900 SE is designed to offer a gain in terms of kit levels, to go with a tweaked chassis designed to offer greater ride quality and chassis feedback. It gets adjustable suspension at both the ends, sourced from Ohlins and it also comes equipped with Brembo M4.32 front radial monobloc calipers that bite on 300 mm front discs. It also gets stainless steel brake lines, also sourced from the Italian firm.

It is also being reported that the engine note has been ‘sound tuned’ by its engineers for added riding engagement. Visually the Z900 SE is unchanged, blending what Kawasaki refers to as ‘Sugomi spirit’ in a handsome naked package, with a single colourway of Metallic Spark Black and Candy Lime Green available.

Specs and features

Z900 is renowned for its fire-breathing 948cc inline-four engine and the good news is, even in its BS6 avatar, it hasn’t lost any power. The Z900 continues to make [email protected],500rpm and 98.6Nm of peak torque at 7,700rpm, and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch. In terms of performance, the bike is equipped with two power modes – low and full. The rider can choose between the two power modes depending on conditions and individual preferences. In low power mode, the power output is reduced to around 55% of the actual capacity.

Features include an advanced traction control system that allows the rider to confidently tackle low-traction surfaces. It also boasts of a new all-digital TFT instrument console that enhances the overall look and feel of the cockpit. It also displays a lot more information, as compared to that of BS4 model. It also supports smartphone connectivity through Kawasaki’s new Rideology app.