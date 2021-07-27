Come August Skoda Auto Will Be Present In More Than 100 Cities

The launch of the Skoda Kushaq marked the beginning of the Vision IN 2.0 strategy for India. Needless to say, the strategy does not include only the introduction of new products but also an increase in Skoda’s presence across the country. In fact, the Czech manufacturer has already grown its network by almost 15% since the Kushaq was launched. This has been enabled by a focused effort on expanding the network, which formed an important part of the KUSHAQ launch strategy.

Official Statement

Mr Zac Hollis, Brand Director – Skoda Auto India, said, “The launch of KUSHAQ stands testament to a new era for ŠKODA AUTO in India. On the back of this world-class SUV, we had a clear vision of taking the ŠKODA brand to new and emerging markets across the country. I am delighted to share that we will be present in more than 100 cities in the coming month. Enhancing the ownership experience is a key pillar of our growth strategy and increasing our network presence is one of the important pillars to meet this objective.”

Dealership Reaction

The Skoda Kushaq is a promising product and its success has given the dealer fraternity the confidence to invest in a partnership with the manufacturer. In fact, Skoda has received more than 200 dealership applications across the country. While most of the applications are from new dealers there are also some who want to start new facilities at different locations.

The 100 Cities

The 100 cities that Skoda Auto India will be present in by August 2021 will include new markets like Sangli, Bhilwara, Faridabad, Panchkula, Navsari, Vapi and Hardoi, amongst others. This will enhance the brand’s existing presence in over 90 cities which includes Patiala, Sirsa, Ghaziabad, Alwar, Aligarh, Siliguri, Bhavnagar, Satara, Ahmednagar, Belgaum, Shimoga, Kannur, Alleppy, Dindigul, Karur, Nellore, Bhimavaram and many other tier II-III cities, apart from all metro and most state capital cities.

Peace of Mind Campaign

Skoda India also recently announced its Peace of Mind Campaign to provide additional benefits and an enhanced experience to customers in India. The Peace of Mind Campaign is built on four pillars – Cost of ownership, Customer Reach, Convenience and Transparency. Through this initiative, the company plans to build its after-sales offerings, providing an unparalleled ownership experience to customers.

This is a great representation of Skoda Auto India’s commitment towards the Indian market and will definitely help them build brand confidence and loyalty.