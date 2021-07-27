Best Sub 160 CC Motorcycles – July 2021

The 150-160 cc segment has always been the most anticipated segment, as the youngsters are attracted to them to start their motorcycling journey. The 150-160 cc segment is a combination of practicality and performance. Let us look at the top 5 contenders in the market right now, these aren’t listed in any particular order.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

This is the most rad looking bike in the segment, TVS has always touched hearts with their design and of course their engines. The Apache received a power upgrade recently making it the most powerful bike in the segment. The Apache is powered by a 159.7cc engine which gives out 17.63 bhp of power and 14.73 Nm of torque. It gets a digital instrument cluster, it also gets TVS’s Glide Through Technology (GTT) which makes it easier to glide through traffic. The ex-showroom price of this motorcycle is ₹1.34 lakh for the Disc Variant and 1.31 lakh for the Drum Variant.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

The Bajaj Pulsar is a well-known bike in the country and has a huge fan following. Before the Apache got its upgrade, this was the most powerful bike in the segment. The affection towards this bike is all because of the naked style design it has and its sharp features. It is equipped with a 160cc oil-cooled engine which produces 17.2 bhp of max power and 14.6 Nm of peak torque. The features include the digital instrument cluster, tubeless tires, alloys, single-channel ABS and many more. The pricing for the NS160 is ₹1.11 lakh.

Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero is a top manufacturer in the two-wheeler segment, their Splendor and HF Deluxe are the top most selling motorcycles in the country as of July 2021. These are commuter bikes, but their Xtreme 160R is performance-focused and has started posting good numbers on the sales chart. The 160R is equipped with a 163cc air-cooled engine which produces 15.2 bhp of max power and 14 Nm of peak torque. Features such as digital instruments, tubeless tires etc. The ex-showroom of the 100 millionths limited edition version is ₹1.09 lakh.

Yamaha MT 15

Yamaha launched the MT15 in the year 2019, and since then it has achieved quite a milestone in terms of sales and also in terms of fan following. The MT15 is equipped with a 155cc liquid-cooled engine that produces 18.5 bhp of power and 13.9 Nm of peak torque, it has a single-channel ABS system and disc brake on both tires. It is also equipped with a digital instrument cluster. The ex-showroom price of this motorcycle is ₹1.42 lakh for the top variant Ice Fluo Vermillion.

Yamaha FZ S

It is the most selling motorcycle in Yamaha’s fleet. FZ S is a commuter-sport bike with a sharp design and performance which is perfect for the city. It is equipped 149cc air-cooled engine which produces 12,4 bhp of power and 13.3 Nm of Torque. It has a digital instrument cluster and it is also equipped with a single-channel ABS system. The ex-showroom price of this bike is 1.12 lakh for the variant Vintage Edition.

If you are on the lookout for performance plus commuter oriented sports bikes then this will be the perfect complied list. These are the top 5 bikes in India as of July 2021.