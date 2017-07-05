Clearest Spy-Images Yet Of The Upcoming Royal Enfield Continental GT 750cc

A new set of spy images have given us the clearest insight yet into the new dual-cylinder platform that Royal Enfield has been working on. The bike has, previously, also been spied undergoing rigorous testing in Spain.

Expected to be launched as a global product, this Continental GT 750cc will officially break cover sometime later this year. The company is banking on the bike to help it achieve its ambitious goal of becoming a global leader in the middle-weight segment.

The new engine is expected to produce over 50 Nm of peak torque. This prototype seems to be based on a modified Continental-GT chassis with conventional fork-based shock absorbers up front and standard shockers at the back.

GST Impact: Royal Enfield Announces Post GST Prices

It will also get disc brakes on both ends with dual channel ABS for added safety. The final road-going version is expected to feature a new double-cradle frame designed by Harris Performance.

The bike gets a distinctive look due to the twin-exhaust setup which sets it apart from the rest of the Indian line-up. The helm will also see a new dual-pod instrument cluster.

When it goes on sale at the end of this year, the bike will target the Harley Davidson Street 750 and is expected to undercut the rival in terms of pricing.

Talking to investors in May 2017, Siddhartha Lal, CEO of Royal Enfield had revealed that the new bike would be optimized for high-speed highway cruising. “It will be absolutely highway worthy and therefore it will bring us out of a niche segment in a lot of faster international markets. Even in markets like Brazil and all, where we are going to, which have quicker roads than India, our futuristic motorcycles will help us in being extremely highway-friendly and worthy.”

Source : Rushlane