Royal Enfield Announces Post GST Prices

By Aditya NadkarniJuly 4, 2017

With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) coming into effect from July 1, 2017, a number of manufacturers have announced price cuts based on the new tax slab. Royal Enfield is the latest manufacturer to announce the GST prices joining the list of other manufacturers such as Bajaj, Suzuki and Honda.

Under the GST price revision, Royal Enfield has reduced the prices of its models that fall under the 350cc category while products with an engine capacity of more than 350cc have witnessed a price hike. Royal Enfield has shared the prices of all its models (ex-showroom, Chennai).

The Royal Enfield Bullet Electra will see the biggest price cut of INR 2211, bringing the new price down to INR 1.41 lakh from the earlier 1.43 lakh.  On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Himalayan will witness a price hike of INR 2717, taking the new price to INR 1.84 lakh as compared to the pre-GST price of INR 1.81 lakh.

Following is the complete variant wise list of the Royal Enfield models (all prices, ex-showroom, Chennai):

ModelPre GST PricePost GST PriceDifference In Price
Bullet 350127,925126,264-1,661
Bullet Electra143,881141,670-2,211
Classic 350152,897150,882-2,015
Thunderbird 350164,596162,431-2,165
Classic 500194,066195,5561490
Classic Desert Storme197,173198,8081635
Classic Chrome205,902207,3791477
Thunderbird 500207,719209,0781359
Bullet 500183,513184,6821169
Continental GT231,336231,637301
Himalayan181,437184,1542717

