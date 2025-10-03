Citroën Launches the New Aircross X – Smart, Premium, Spacious at ₹8.29 Lakh

Introduction
French automaker Citroën has expanded its X-Series portfolio in India with the launch of the New Aircross X, an SUV designed to blend everyday practicality with premium sophistication. Priced at an introductory ₹8.29 lakh, the Aircross X brings fresh styling, an array of segment-first features, and the debut of CARA, India’s first intelligent, multilingual in-car assistant.
Designed for Modern Indian Families
The New Aircross X has been positioned as a family-friendly SUV that balances space, comfort, and technology. With its best-in-class wheelbase and flexible seating configurations (5- or 7-seater), it offers a roomy cabin complemented by a generous 511-litre boot.
The SUV’s design reflects Citroën’s French flair:
- A bold stance with signature DRLs
- Dual-tone exterior color options, including the new Deep Forest Green
- Chic gold-accented interiors wrapped in leatherette
This mix of rugged presence and upscale detailing ensures the Aircross X appeals to buyers looking for both practicality and style.
Premium Interiors & Comfort Features
Step inside, and the Aircross X feels more like a lounge than a cabin. Citroën has focused on enhancing both comfort and sophistication with:
- Ventilated leatherette seats (TROPICOOL)
- Diffused ambient lighting with footwell illumination
- Redesigned gear lever for better ergonomics
- Bezel-less 10.25-inch infotainment display and a 7-inch digital cluster
- Soft-touch leatherette dashboard with gold accents
Additionally, the SUV comes with roof-mounted AC vents for second and third rows, ensuring best-in-class cooling for every passenger — a thoughtful touch for Indian summers.
Tech & Smart Features – CARA Takes the Spotlight
The most talked-about feature of the Aircross X is CARA, Citroën’s intelligent in-car companion. This system is:
- Multilingual: Speaks 52 Indian and global languages, even mid-conversation
- Smart: Controls essentials like tyre pressure, locks, and lights
- Connected: Manages music, calls, navigation, reminders, even cricket scores
- Safety-Oriented: Provides voice SOS, crash alerts, and emergency assistance
Other convenience and tech features include:
- HALO 360° Camera with Satellite View for tight city manoeuvres
- Proxi-Sense™ Passive Entry & Push Start for touchless access
- Cruise Control & Speed Limiter for relaxed highway drives
- Auto IRVM & LED Projector Fog Lamps for safer night journeys
Safety at the Core
Reinforcing Citroën’s focus on family safety, the Aircross X has recently earned a 5-star safety rating in BNCAP for adult protection. The SUV’s safety package includes:
- Six airbags
- ESP, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Assist
- Rear parking sensors
- High-strength body structure
- More than 40 active and passive safety features
Powertrain, Variants & Pricing
The Aircross X will be offered with two petrol engine options (Naturally Aspirated & Turbo), with manual and automatic transmissions. CNG will be available as a dealer-fitted option.
Variants & Seating Options:
- PURETECH 82 MT (1.2 NA) – 5-seater, priced from ₹8.29 lakh
- PURETECH 110 MT (1.2 Turbo) – 5- and 7-seater options
- PURETECH 110 AT (1.2 Turbo) – 7-seater with CARA complimentary on MAX Automatic
Customers can also opt for extras like a dual-tone roof (₹20,000) and HALO 360° Camera pack (₹25,000).
Conclusion – Accessible Premium SUV Experience
With the launch of the Aircross X, Citroën has reinforced its “Shift Into the New” strategy for India. The SUV combines French styling with thoughtful features tailored for Indian families — from ventilated seats and intelligent CARA tech to segment-leading comfort and safety.
At a starting price of ₹8.29 lakh, the Aircross X not only strengthens Citroën’s X-Series lineup but also makes premium SUV ownership more accessible. Spacious, stylish, and smart, the Aircross X arrives as a versatile choice for families seeking an SUV that’s as aspirational as it is practical.