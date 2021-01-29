Citroën C5 Aircross Production Commences In India

Citroën in India, has started the commercial production and rolled out the first Citroën C5 Aircross SUV, from its manufacturing facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. The flagship SUV is the first product from the Citroën brand for Indian customers and is slated to be launched in this quarter. The start of production of the new Citroën C5 Aircross SUV in India has started after rigorous testing of the vehicle for over 2.5 lakh kilometres in different terrains and varied weather conditions across India.

More details

The French biggie Groupe PSA will mark its entry in India, under the premium SUV segment on the 1st of February 2021 via the Citroen C5 Aircross.

The Citroen C5 gets a very sleek design upfront with a split headlamp setup. A smooth grille runs across at the top housing the logo and LED DRLs on either sides. A relatively bigger grille sits below with LED headlights at either end. The Fog Lamps are situated relatively low on the bumper. The sides feature a set of nice, sharp alloy wheels and a black cladding. The rear looks tall with a black cladding at the bottom and a quad tail light setup on either side.

Expected powertrain

Under the hood, the Citroen C5 Aircross will likely draw power from a 2.0L, 4 cyl, turbo diesel engine which puts out 176 PS of peak power and 400Nm of peak torque. It is mated to an 8-speed Automatic transmission in its Euro-spec. However, Citroen might throw in a Manual gearbox option in India. A Petrol engine is not expected to come in as of now and it will be a diesel-only car on launch.

Official statement

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Emmanuel Delay, Executive Vice President, Stellantis & Chairman, PCA Automobile India Pvt Ltd & PSA AVTEC Powertrain Pvt Ltd., said, “We are excited to officially rollout the first Citroën C5 Aircross SUV, which will be the first of many differentiating products for India from the brand. There is lot of market anticipation for the new Citroën C5 Aircross SUV, which will set a benchmark in style, comfort and innovation in its segment in India. I would like to congratulate all our employees at the plants who have worked tirelessly to achieve this key milestone despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic. We are looking forward to welcoming the customers to the La Maison Citroën dealership network, which means ‘the home of Citroën’ in a few weeks from now, across key cities of India.”