Tata Motors Celebrates Nexon EV’s One Year Anniversary

Tata Motors today announced the first anniversary celebrations of its electric SUV, the Tata Nexon EV. Since its launch a year ago, the Nexon EV has grown in popularity to become India’s highest-selling electric vehicle, commanding a market share of 64% (YTD FY21). Known for its design, zero-emission technology, accessibility, performance, connected features and low operating costs, close to 3000 families are currently owning and driving the Nexon EV and are proud of reducing CO2 emissions equivalent to planting 100,000 trees each year, according to Tata.

More details

To mark the occasion of the first anniversary of its Nexon EV, Tata Motors unveiled a specially produced film that tracks the Nexon EVs journey from being one of the first electric SUVs in the country to its position in the EV revolution in India.

Tata Motors is also organising several interesting engagement initiatives including EV tours and mileage rallies for customers and enthusiasts to enjoy and experience the Nexon EV even better.

The Nexon EV features a 30.2kWh Li-ion battery paired to an electric motor rated at 129PS and 245Nm of peak performance outputs. It has a claimed range of 312 km on a single charge and the battery has an 8-year warranty along with an IP67 rating.

Official statement

Speaking about the one-year milestone, Shailesh Chandra – President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “It has been a remarkable year for the Nexon EV in India. Since its launch, it has consistently emerged as a market leader in its segment. Conceptualised with the idea of making EVs a mainstream choice in India, the brand Nexon EV delights its customers with a balanced mix of superior performance, advanced features and adequate driving range, making it an aspirational electric car. In a short span of time, the Nexon EV has been widely accepted by the customers, enthusiasts and the industry.”

“We are truly touched to see our customers openly sharing their experiences with family and friends, which is also helping in breaking myths and addressing barriers to EV adoption. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all our valued customers for showing trust and strong confidence in Nexon EV, making it the most preferred electric car in the country.”