Piaggio India Rolls Out TVC Campaign ‘Maxify Life’ For Aprilia SXR 160

Piaggio India recently announced the launch of its TVC campaign, “Maxify Life” for its product, the Aprilia SXR 160. The TVC campaign depicts the philosophy of Aprilia SXR 160, which, according to the company is a maximiser, empowering its riders and maxifying their lives at every occasion. The series of creative renditions will be seen across print, billboard, digital and TV capturing the different moods of an Aprilia protagonist, as they “Maxify Life!”

Watch TVC

The idea for the campaign, according to the company, was brought alive from a simple observation about the new age consumer, the maximisers, as they endeavour to experience and enjoy each moment every day, looking out to “Maxify Life”.

The TVC is a glimpse into the everyday life of this new generation audience, showcasing, how the Aprilia SXR 160 has fused into their lives.

More details

The film shows a protagonist, who is talking over a phone in his office, about to ride home on the Aprilia SXR 160. He rides his Aprilia SXR 160 through the city enjoying his ride in evening glitter sun. As he reaches his apartment building, a skyscraper, he rides the SXR directly into the elevator, which opens into his living room, where a surprise is already waiting for him.

With the introduction of Aprilia SXR 160, Piaggio India has created quite a buzz in its category in the two-wheeler market with a product that, according to the company, combines performance, comfort and style. The TVC campaign starting today will reach the target audience reflecting the essence of the all-new Aprilia SXR 160, establishing Aprilia’s philosophy of “Maxify Life!”

Official statement

Commenting on the release of the Ad campaign, Mr Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, “The Aprilia SXR 160 is an epitome of great style, high performance and great comfort. It is set to create high standards in the Indian premium two-wheeler market offering wonderful riding experience with its great design. With the launch of new TV and Print campaign, we are effectively communicating our ideology to our discerning consumers who are the new generation of life experience maximisers and we think that with Aprilia SXR 160 they will truly “Maxify Life!”