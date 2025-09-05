  • Home
Citroen Basalt X with CARA Launched in India at ₹7.95 lakh: Smart, Premium and Surprisingly Accessible

3 minutes of reading

Quick 4-Point Overview

  • Pricing starts at ₹7.95 lakh, with the fully loaded Basalt X MAX at ₹12.89 lakh.
  • CARA, India’s first intelligent in-car companion, debuts with Basalt X — built in India for global markets.
  • Premium upgrades include ventilated seats, ambient lighting, 26 cm infotainment system, and Halo 360° camera.
  • Safety-first approach with 6 airbags standard, 85% high-grade steel, ESP, Hill Hold, TPMS, and ISOFIX mounts.

Introduction: A Bold Step Into the Future

Citroen India is redefining the compact SUV space with the launch of the Basalt X Range, introducing a fresh blend of design, technology, comfort, and accessibility. Priced from ₹7.95 lakh to ₹12.89 lakh, the Basalt X is not just about bold styling and premium interiors, but also about CARA — India’s first intelligent in-car assistant, proudly engineered here and designed for the world.

Part of Citroen’s ‘Shift Into the New’ 2.0 strategy, the Basalt X aims to make connected, aspirational, and human-centric mobility available to Indian customers without compromising affordability.

CARA: The Human Side of Intelligent Mobility

The showstopper of this launch is undoubtedly CARA, an advanced in-car assistant that goes beyond basic voice commands. Unlike typical voice systems, CARA is multilingual, intuitive, and context-aware, capable of handling natural conversations.

  • If you say “I’m tired”, CARA suggests a rest stop.
  • It monitors vital car functions like tyre pressure, fuel, and AC pre-conditioning.
  • Keeps you updated with real-time information — cricket scores, weather alerts, stock updates, and even flight status.
  • Prioritizes safety with SOS voice commands, crash response, and emergency alerts.
  • Supports 52 Indian and global languages, switching mid-conversation if needed.

By debuting CARA in India first, Citroen and Stellantis highlight the country’s growing importance as a global innovation hub for automotive software.

Premium Interiors and Everyday Comfort

Step inside the Basalt X, and you’ll immediately notice the attention to detail that elevates it from an entry-level SUV.

  • Soft-touch leatherette dashboard with gold accents.
  • A bezel-less 26 cm infotainment display paired with a 17.7 cm digital cluster.
  • TROPICOOL ventilated seats, tropicalized auto AC, and ambient lighting that create a lounge-like atmosphere.
  • Segment-first Smart Tilt Cushion with adjustable thigh support and winged headrests for rear passengers.

Everyday convenience is boosted by features like Proxi-Sense™ PEPS (smart keyless entry), Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

Technology, Safety, and Practical Design

The Basalt X is not just stylish; it’s engineered for Indian conditions.

  • Halo 360° Camera with seven viewing modes makes tight parking easy.
  • A full LED setup (projector headlamps, DRLs, fog lamps) ensures visibility and presence.
  • Citroen’s Advanced Comfort Suspension offers a “flying carpet” ride quality.
  • Safety: 6 airbags standard, 85% high-strength steel body, ESP, Hill Hold Control, TPMS, ISOFIX, and perimetric alarm.
  • Ground clearance of 180 mm and coupe-SUV styling balance practicality with head-turning design.

Engines and Driving Experience

Under the hood, the Basalt offers two petrol options:

  • 1.2L PureTech 82 NA for budget-conscious buyers.
  • 1.2L PureTech Gen 3 Turbo (110 PS, 205 Nm) for performance and efficiency.
  • Gearbox choices include 5MT, 6MT, and 6AT, offering flexibility for city or highway drives.

Conclusion: Making Aspiration Accessible

With the Basalt X Range, Citroen has delivered a package that blends style, intelligence, safety, and comfort while staying true to its ethos of mobility for everyone. Starting at ₹7.95 lakh, the Basalt makes premium features like ventilated seats, 360° cameras, and an intelligent assistant accessible to the mass market.

The introduction of CARA, India’s first intelligent in-car companion, further cements Citroen’s forward-thinking approach — proving that Indian innovation is ready to set global benchmarks. As test drives begin mid-September and deliveries roll out in the festive season, the Basalt X promises to be a game-changer in its segment.

