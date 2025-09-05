Citroen Basalt X with CARA Launched in India at ₹7.95 lakh: Smart, Premium and Surprisingly Accessible

Quick 4-Point Overview
- Pricing starts at ₹7.95 lakh, with the fully loaded Basalt X MAX at ₹12.89 lakh.
- CARA, India’s first intelligent in-car companion, debuts with Basalt X — built in India for global markets.
- Premium upgrades include ventilated seats, ambient lighting, 26 cm infotainment system, and Halo 360° camera.
- Safety-first approach with 6 airbags standard, 85% high-grade steel, ESP, Hill Hold, TPMS, and ISOFIX mounts.
Introduction: A Bold Step Into the Future
Citroen India is redefining the compact SUV space with the launch of the Basalt X Range, introducing a fresh blend of design, technology, comfort, and accessibility. Priced from ₹7.95 lakh to ₹12.89 lakh, the Basalt X is not just about bold styling and premium interiors, but also about CARA — India’s first intelligent in-car assistant, proudly engineered here and designed for the world.
Part of Citroen’s ‘Shift Into the New’ 2.0 strategy, the Basalt X aims to make connected, aspirational, and human-centric mobility available to Indian customers without compromising affordability.
CARA: The Human Side of Intelligent Mobility
The showstopper of this launch is undoubtedly CARA, an advanced in-car assistant that goes beyond basic voice commands. Unlike typical voice systems, CARA is multilingual, intuitive, and context-aware, capable of handling natural conversations.
- If you say “I’m tired”, CARA suggests a rest stop.
- It monitors vital car functions like tyre pressure, fuel, and AC pre-conditioning.
- Keeps you updated with real-time information — cricket scores, weather alerts, stock updates, and even flight status.
- Prioritizes safety with SOS voice commands, crash response, and emergency alerts.
- Supports 52 Indian and global languages, switching mid-conversation if needed.
By debuting CARA in India first, Citroen and Stellantis highlight the country’s growing importance as a global innovation hub for automotive software.
Premium Interiors and Everyday Comfort
Step inside the Basalt X, and you’ll immediately notice the attention to detail that elevates it from an entry-level SUV.
- Soft-touch leatherette dashboard with gold accents.
- A bezel-less 26 cm infotainment display paired with a 17.7 cm digital cluster.
- TROPICOOL ventilated seats, tropicalized auto AC, and ambient lighting that create a lounge-like atmosphere.
- Segment-first Smart Tilt Cushion with adjustable thigh support and winged headrests for rear passengers.
Everyday convenience is boosted by features like Proxi-Sense™ PEPS (smart keyless entry), Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, and an auto-dimming IRVM.
Technology, Safety, and Practical Design
The Basalt X is not just stylish; it’s engineered for Indian conditions.
- Halo 360° Camera with seven viewing modes makes tight parking easy.
- A full LED setup (projector headlamps, DRLs, fog lamps) ensures visibility and presence.
- Citroen’s Advanced Comfort Suspension offers a “flying carpet” ride quality.
- Safety: 6 airbags standard, 85% high-strength steel body, ESP, Hill Hold Control, TPMS, ISOFIX, and perimetric alarm.
- Ground clearance of 180 mm and coupe-SUV styling balance practicality with head-turning design.
Engines and Driving Experience
Under the hood, the Basalt offers two petrol options:
- 1.2L PureTech 82 NA for budget-conscious buyers.
- 1.2L PureTech Gen 3 Turbo (110 PS, 205 Nm) for performance and efficiency.
- Gearbox choices include 5MT, 6MT, and 6AT, offering flexibility for city or highway drives.
Conclusion: Making Aspiration Accessible
With the Basalt X Range, Citroen has delivered a package that blends style, intelligence, safety, and comfort while staying true to its ethos of mobility for everyone. Starting at ₹7.95 lakh, the Basalt makes premium features like ventilated seats, 360° cameras, and an intelligent assistant accessible to the mass market.
The introduction of CARA, India’s first intelligent in-car companion, further cements Citroen’s forward-thinking approach — proving that Indian innovation is ready to set global benchmarks. As test drives begin mid-September and deliveries roll out in the festive season, the Basalt X promises to be a game-changer in its segment.