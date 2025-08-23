Citroen Basalt X Pre-Bookings Now Open: A Premium Twist on the SUV-Coupé

4 Things You Should Know About the Citroen Basalt X
- New top-spec variant – The Basalt X will be the new range-topping trim.
- Premium cabin finish – Expect bronze detailing and classy black-and-tan upholstery.
- Extra features on offer – Possibility of keyless entry, push-button start, and a 360-degree camera.
- Slight price bump – Likely to cost ₹10,000–₹25,000 more than the current top model.
Introduction
Citroen has kicked off pre-bookings for its upcoming Basalt X, the new flagship trim of its SUV-coupé. With just ₹11,000 needed to reserve one, the French brand is giving customers an early chance to grab a version that promises to be a little more stylish and a little more special than the regular Basalt. While full details aren’t out yet, the teasers already hint at a cabin makeover, a few added features, and a more upmarket feel overall.
A Cabin That Feels Richer
Inside, the Basalt X is all about subtle upgrades that make a big difference. The dashboard will feature a new patterned imprint, and the AC vents get a touch of bronze accenting for added flair. The dual-tone black-and-tan upholstery makes the cabin look warmer and more inviting, giving the Basalt a more premium edge without overdoing it.
Features Buyers Will Appreciate
Citroen hasn’t revealed the full equipment list yet, but if the C3 X is any indicator, the Basalt X could get practical additions like keyless entry, push-button start/stop, and a 360-degree camera. There’s also a chance of a new paint option—something bold like the Garnet Red shade that Citroen introduced with the C3 X—to help the Basalt X stand out.
Same Engine, Proven Performance
Under the hood, nothing changes—and that’s not a bad thing. The Basalt X will continue with the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 110hp. Torque figures stay at 190Nm with the manual gearbox and 205Nm with the 6-speed automatic. This engine has already proven itself to be punchy enough for city drives and relaxed highway runs, so Citroen is wisely keeping it as is.
Pricing and Positioning
The upgrades will come at a slight premium, but nothing too steep. Expect the Basalt X to be priced about ₹10,000–₹25,000 higher than the existing top-spec trim. That puts it in line with Citroen’s strategy—offering something fresher and more stylish without pushing the price tag out of reach.
Conclusion
The Citroen Basalt X is shaping up to be a smart upgrade for those who want a touch of luxury and added features in their everyday SUV-coupé. With its fresh interior design, probable feature additions, and the same reliable turbo-petrol heart, it looks set to appeal to buyers who want a little more than the standard package—without paying a fortune for it. Pre-bookings are already live, and for just ₹11,000, customers can secure their place in line for what promises to be Citroen’s most stylish Basalt yet.