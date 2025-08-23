TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter: Affordable EV Set to Debut on August 28

Four Things to Know About the TVS Orbiter
- It will sit below the iQube as TVS’ most affordable EV.
- Expected price: Around or under ₹1 lakh, making it highly accessible.
- Simple and practical design with a hub-mounted motor and smaller battery.
- India launch confirmed for August 28, 2025.
Introduction
Electric scooters are no longer futuristic concepts in India—they’re quickly becoming everyday rides. TVS, one of the country’s most trusted two-wheeler brands, is now preparing to widen its EV family. After the success of the iQube, the company is gearing up to launch a new entry-level scooter that promises to be simpler, cheaper, and built for daily commuting. Likely to be called the Orbiter, this scooter will make its debut on August 28, 2025, and is expected to be the most affordable electric scooter in TVS’ portfolio.
The Gateway to TVS EVs
The iQube already covers a wide audience with multiple trims and battery sizes, but the Orbiter will serve as the starting point for TVS’ electric journey. It’s aimed at buyers who want an affordable, trustworthy scooter without stretching their budget.
Keeping Costs in Check
Price is where the Orbiter will really stand out. With EV subsidies reducing and input costs rising, affordability is now the biggest challenge for manufacturers. TVS is expected to tackle this by pricing the Orbiter at or below ₹1 lakh. To achieve that, it will likely feature a smaller battery, a hub-mounted motor, and a stripped-down feature set—focusing only on what’s necessary for daily commuting.
Built for Everyday Life
Don’t expect the Orbiter to be packed with high-end features like its bigger sibling, the iQube. Instead, think of it as a no-frills, reliable scooter designed for practical use. It’s the kind of EV that gets you to work, college, or the local market without fuss. By focusing on simplicity and efficiency, TVS is targeting riders who just want an easy, affordable way to switch to electric.
Launch Day and What’s in a Name
TVS has already confirmed an EV launch event on August 28, and all signs point to this being the Orbiter. While “Orbiter” is the leading name, the company has also trademarked alternatives like EV-one and O—so the final badge will be revealed only on the big day. Regardless of the name, this scooter is clearly designed to broaden TVS’ reach into smaller towns and cities, where price is often the deciding factor.
Conclusion
The TVS Orbiter is poised to make electric mobility more accessible than ever for everyday riders. TVS isn’t overloading it with gimmicks—instead, the focus is on simplicity, value, and affordability. That’s exactly what makes it appealing for students, office commuters, and families seeking a dependable second scooter. With its launch scheduled for August 28, the Orbiter has all the makings of a new benchmark in India’s budget-friendly EV segment.
