Jeep Cherokee Hybrid Unveiled with 213hp, 800km Range and Trail Capability

Overview
- The Cherokee Hybrid is the first Jeep to get Stellantis’ brand-new hybrid setup, blending tradition with fresh tech.
- Its powertrain puts out 213 horses and 312Nm of torque, while the hybrid efficiency means 800+ km of range—enough for cross-country drives without sweaty fuel stops.
- True to Jeep’s roots, it’s still trail-ready: 203mm clearance, 19.6° approach, 29.4° departure, and an 18.8° breakover keep it capable off the beaten path.
- Expect to see it in US showrooms by late 2025, with base trims following in early 2026. For India? Sadly, no plans on the table yet.
A Familiar Name, A New Era
Few SUVs wear heritage like the Jeep Cherokee. It’s been the family road-tripper, the winter warrior, and the weekend escape machine for decades. Earlier this year, Jeep revealed the new Cherokee’s design, but now it’s pulling the wraps off the heart of the matter: a hybrid. This isn’t the kind of electrification that waters down the fun. Instead, it feels like Jeep has taken its adventurous DNA and given it a smarter, more efficient pulse.
Power Meets Purpose
Beneath the bonnet sits a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with two electric motors, together delivering 213hp and 312Nm. Built at Stellantis’ Dundee engine plant in Michigan, this hybrid powertrain is a first for the brand.
On paper, the figures look solid; in practice, the promise of 800+ km on a single tank is what really makes road-trippers smile. And because it’s still a Jeep, efficiency isn’t the only story. The Active Drive 4×4 system comes standard, with drive modes for Auto, Sport, Snow, and Sand/Mud. Add in the numbers—203mm clearance, 19.6° approach, 29.4° departure, 18.8° breakover—and you’ve got a hybrid that’s just as eager to get its tyres muddy as its ancestors.
Inside the Cabin
Hop in, and the Cherokee balances toughness with comfort. The standard black interior feels purposeful, while trims like Laredo, Limited, and Overland can be dressed up with optional white upholstery for a more premium vibe.
Tech takes centre stage, with a 10.25-inch digital driver display and a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen running Jeep’s latest Uconnect 5. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, auto wipers, and connected features are standard across the board.
Want more? Jeep’s options list reads like a wishlist: dual-pane sunroof, gesture-controlled tailgate, ventilated and heated front seats, heated rear seats, a 360° camera, digital rearview mirror, and a premium audio system.
Safety and Arrival
Safety gets its due with Level 2 ADAS, adding features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist to take the edge off long highway drives.
- Late 2025: Limited and Overland trims land in US showrooms
- Early 2026: Base Cherokee and Laredo follow
- India: Sadly, not in Jeep’s plans for now
Final Word
The new Cherokee Hybrid feels like a trusted old adventurer learning clever new tricks. It doesn’t forget its roots—it still climbs, crawls, and conquers—but now it goes further, sips fuel smarter, and treats its passengers to a cabin full of modern comforts. For Jeep fans in the US, it’s a promise that every journey, whether to the mountains or the office, will come with a story worth telling.