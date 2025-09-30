Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Deliveries Kick Off With A Grand Event In Mumbai

Quick Highlights
- First 16 units delivered at a grand event in Mumbai
- Exclusive Warner Bros. Batman hampers gifted to customers
- Satin Matte Black finish with gold accents and themed interiors
- Limited to 999 units, priced at ₹27.79 lakh
Introduction
Mahindra has kicked off deliveries of the much-talked-about BE 6 Batman Edition, a move that adds a special chapter to India’s growing electric SUV story. Originally planned as a 299-unit limited run, the sheer buzz and demand around this Batmobile-inspired SUV pushed Mahindra to extend production to 999 units. To make the moment even more memorable, the brand hosted a grand handover event in Mumbai, where the first 16 customers received their cars in true superhero style.
The Grand Delivery Event
The event was more than just a handover ceremony – it was a celebration of fandom, design, and exclusivity. Over 100 guests attended, including actors Sunny Singh and Aakanksha Singh.
- Customers received exclusive Batman hampers from Warner Bros.
- Venue was decorated with Gotham-inspired props and activities for kids.
- The first 16 owners got their keys in front of a themed backdrop, making the experience truly memorable.
Design & Cabin Experience
The Batman Edition stands out instantly with its Satin Matte Black paint. Golden brake calipers and suspension coils add contrast, while Batman logos on the fenders, doors, tailgate, and alloy wheels reinforce the theme.
Inside, the cabin is equally striking with:
- Blacked-out theme and Alchemy Gold inserts
- Embossed logos on seats and dashboard
- Batman-etched panoramic glass roof
- Boost mode button replaced by the iconic Bat symbol
Features & Safety
Based on the top-spec Pack Three variant, it packs premium equipment:
- Dual 12.3-inch screens and Harman Kardon 16-speaker audio
- Ventilated powered seats, dual-zone climate control, dual wireless chargers
- AR-based head-up display and in-cabin selfie camera
- Safety includes 7 airbags, 360-degree camera, Level-2 ADAS, TPMS, and ISOFIX mounts
Performance & Range
- 79 kWh battery pack
- Single motor, RWD layout
- 286 PS power, 380 Nm torque
- Claimed range: 682 km (MIDC)
Conclusion
The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition isn’t just a special paint job – it’s a carefully curated blend of design, tech, and exclusivity. With a limited 999-unit run and a price tag of ₹27.79 lakh, it appeals to both EV buyers and Batman fans. Its successful delivery event proves that Mahindra has tapped into something bigger than a car – an emotional connection between superheroes and mobility.