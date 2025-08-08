Bigbasket Supercharges Sustainability: EV Delivery Now in 50 Cities, Powered by Kazam

4-Point Overview:
- bigbasket expands its EV delivery fleet across 50 Indian cities in partnership with EV energy-tech company Kazam.
- 4000+ charging points installed across 773 bigbasket locations, supported by 24/7 surveillance and LEVAC-compliant systems.
- The initiative has already enabled 64 million green kilometres and 3.2 GWh of clean energy usage.
- Aims to convert 60% of the delivery fleet to electric by 2030, integrating intelligent fleet and energy management systems.
Introduction:
In a bold move that blends innovation with purpose, bigbasket, India’s largest online grocery platform and a proud TATA enterprise, has announced a massive expansion of its EV-first delivery fleet across 50 cities. What’s even more exciting? This green revolution is powered by Kazam, a pioneering energy-tech company that’s helping build India’s electric future one charging point at a time. This isn’t just about delivering groceries — it’s about delivering on a promise to the planet.
Bigbasket’s Sustainability Vision Gets a Green Boost
For bigbasket, sustainability isn’t a trendy word tossed into a pitch deck — it’s woven into the company’s DNA. Over the years, the brand has steadily worked to reduce its carbon footprint through smarter logistics and cleaner technologies. Now, with the EV-first delivery fleet scaled to 50 cities, bigbasket is not only setting an example but also raising the bar for e-commerce logistics in India.
“Our goal is to build a logistics ecosystem that’s future-ready, cost-efficient, and environmentally responsible,” said TK Balakumar, Chief Operating Officer at bigbasket.
And they’re not just talking the talk. The brand is aiming to achieve 60% electric delivery fleet coverage by 2030 — a mission that’s already in motion.
Kazam: The Energy-Tech Engine Behind the Expansion
Enter Kazam, a key player in India’s EV infrastructure space. Through this strategic partnership, Kazam has enabled bigbasket to build a robust, reliable, and smart charging ecosystem.
Here’s what they’ve built together:
- 4000+ EV charging points
- 773 locations nationwide
- 24/7 surveillance
- LEVAC compliance (for safe and efficient charging)
- Zero downtime protocols
But that’s just the hardware. Kazam’s technology also allows bigbasket to track energy usage, optimize delivery routes, and monitor driver performance — all in real-time, thanks to intelligent fleet management systems.
Impact So Far: Clean Energy and Cleaner Deliveries
The results speak volumes:
- Over 64 million kilometres delivered using electric vehicles
- More than 3.2 GWh of clean energy managed and utilized
- Improved efficiency, lower operational costs, and reduced emissions
It’s a win for the business, a win for the customer, and most importantly, a win for the planet.
“We’ve always believed in making EV adoption frictionless, not forced,” said Akshay Shekhar from Kazam. “With bigbasket, we’re not just powering deliveries — we’re powering a movement.”
Table: bigbasket x Kazam EV Partnership Highlights
|Feature
|Details
|Cities Covered
|50
|EV Charging Points Installed
|4000+
|bigbasket Locations Integrated
|773
|Green Kilometres Delivered
|64 million+
|Clean Energy Managed
|3.2 GWh+
|Delivery Fleet Goal by 2030
|60% Electric
|Surveillance & Compliance
|24/7 CCTV, LEVAC standards, zero downtime
|Fleet & Energy Intelligence
|Real-time route, driver, and energy monitoring
Conclusion:
What bigbasket and Kazam are building together is more than just infrastructure — it’s a vision of the future. One where every doorstep delivery doesn’t just meet convenience, but contributes to a cleaner tomorrow. As India pushes forward on its electrification journey, partnerships like this show how tech, purpose, and scale can come together to spark real change. The EV wave is here — and bigbasket is driving it home.