China-Spec 2020 Hyundai Verna Previews Upcoming Facelift For India

The Hyundai Verna has been a popular car in India, slugging it out with tough competitors like the Honda City and the Maruti Ciaz. When the sedan was facelifted the last time, Hyundai introduced many segment-first features, improved the driving dynamics of the car, tweaked its styling to make it look better, and the Verna then was on its way to filling up Hyundai’s coffers. At the Chengdu Motor Show which went by, the 2020 Hyundai Verna took to the stage and the upcoming facelift for India could look just the same, just that the steering wheel will be on the right side.

If you look at the new Verna, overall, it retains its existing silhouette and the major changes in terms of design have happened up ahead and at the back. The new grille is bigger and gets wave-patterned horizontal slats, the bumper design is new and so are the headlights. But things do get interesting at the back, where the Verna features angular taillights, both connected by a single strip which we can’t confirm if it illuminates or simply reflects. Adding a touch of sporty is the fin-like element on the sides of the rear bumper and the faux diffuser at the bottom.

Inside, there’s an 8-inch touchscreen for infotainment, an all-digital instrument cluster, wireless charging and the rest of the features from the current-gen Verna, we are sure, will be carried forward. Like all new-generation Hyundais, expect the India-spec Verna to be a connected car too.

In terms of engine choices, the 1.5-litre diesel motor which has been introduced in the Seltos will also be shared with all new-gen Hyundais in the BS-VI era. The 2020 Verna is in that list and will continue to offer a diesel motor, along with petrol engines, paired with manual and automatic gearbox choices. The Verna’s primary competitor, the Honda City is also due for an upgrade and since test mules have started to appear on our roads, we expect the very popular Honda to make an appearance at the Auto Expo in Delhi, early next year.