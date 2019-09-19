General Motors Partners With TCS For Future Global Vehicle Engineering

General Motors (GM) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), recently announced a new partnership for the future of global vehicle engineering. This partnership will be built and based on the 16-year long relationship between the two companies. Under the terms of the agreement signed recently, TCS will acquire certain assets at the GM Technical Center (GMTC-I) in Bengaluru, India and will partner with General Motors in supporting its global vehicle programs with engineering design services over the next 5 years. More than 1,300 employees of GMTC-I will transfer to TCS, including teams focused on propulsion systems, vehicle engineering, controls development, testing, creative design and special projects. This partnership deal is expected to be completed by the end of September 2019.

GM vice president electrification, controls, software & electronics, Dan Nicholson said: “TCS has been an outstanding partner for 16 years. We are pleased to evolve our partnership even further, as we work to deliver on our commitment to creating a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.”

“We are delighted to elevate our long-standing relationship with GM to a strategic partnership. TCS is excited to be part of GM’s efforts in next-generation mobility, helping them design and engineer vehicles that set new benchmarks in the driving experience, safety and emissions. We welcome GMTC-I’s immensely talented engineers into the TCS family and encourage them to take advantage of the vast learning and growth opportunities available, and to realize their potential” said Regu Ayyaswamy, Global Head, Engineering and Industrial Services Practice, TCS.

“Next-generation automotive R&D is a key focus area for TCS, given the criticality of product innovation and connectedness in the Business 4.0™ world. This new partnership with General Motors is a testament to our willingness to invest in the relationship for the longer term. As a result of our new partnership, the design and engineering teams in Bengaluru will continue to play an important role in GM’s core business. This partnership will make both companies stronger: GM will benefit from the scale and cross-sectoral knowledge of TCS, while TCS will benefit from the influx of world-class engineering talent.” said Susheel Vasudevan, Global Head, Manufacturing Business Group, TCS.