Chevrolet To Continue Supporting Existing Customers In India

If you think that your cruze might end up lying in a beat up state or there might be no wind in your sail, here’s some good news. Chevrolet India has reiterated its commitment to provide after-sale services and spare parts support to existing Chevrolet customers in India, throughout 2021 and beyond.

A network of authorized service operations and authorized parts distributors is delivering customer support pan-India across 142 cities, ranging from Srinagar to Andaman in the North and from Imphal to Surat in the West. The Parts Distribution Centre in Talegaon ensures that parts are delivered to the Chevrolet network across India. At the same time, the Chevrolet service network is supported by a Support Team along with the Field Team.

Markus Sternberg, Vice President- Commercial Operations Chevrolet India, said, “At Chevrolet, we believe our customers remain at the center of everything we do which is well reflected by our strong after sales network and assured commitment to provide services and offers to ensure their Chevrolet vehicle is serviced and maintained well. Furthermore, we will continue to provide parts through our channel partners and honor all our commitments to customers in India throughout 2021 and beyond.”, he adds.

The company’s Chevrolet Mega Service Camps, the industry first “Zero Labor Camp”, and regional camps will be continued in 2021. These events provide an opportunity for the customers to enjoy maintenance and repair services at very attractive discounts. For more details on the services and offers visit www.chevrolet.co.in or contact customer care helpline on 1800-208-8080.