Mahindra Logistics Announces ‘EDel’ – Electric Last-Mile Cargo Delivery Service

Mahindra Logistics Limited announced the launch of its cargo last-mile delivery service under the brand name ‘EDel’. Recognized for its 3PL services, MLL enters into new service line of sustainable last-mile logistics and fulfillment with ‘EDel’ for customers in E-Commerce, FMCG and other markets. EDel would initially operate across 6 major cities in India including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata, before expanding to a total of 14 cities in the next 12 months.

The operating model and utilisation metrics of EVs enables EDel to provide sustainable & competitive services when compared with traditional ICE-powered solutions. EDel will provide multiple offerings including package & trip-based services. These offerings will provide customers a scalable, sustainable and cost-efficient solution. With a load capacity and enhanced range that compares well with existing ICE options, EDel will give customers in the E-commerce, FMCG, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Durables and Electronics industries a significant edge in efficient and responsible distribution and last-mile delivery solutions.

EDel will deploy a fleet of EVs starting with 3W vehicles, designed for cargo applications. The fleet will be deployed by MLL in collaboration with its supply partners. MLL will also be establishing a network of dedicated charging infrastructure for its EV operations under EDel with connected telematics platform to enable customer experience, vehicle & battery utilization and network management.

In Phase 1, EDel is focused on deploying a fleet of 1000 vehicles. The initial focus will be on 3W cargo applications and EDel will primarily utilise the Treo Zor EV by Mahindra Electric. In future, MLL will also evaluate expanding to 4W and other electric delivery options. The fleet will be expanded along with business partners with an aspiration to continue scaling and offering employment and business partner opportunities. EDel services can be seen in Bengaluru immediately, followed by New Delhi and the other 4 cities in the first phase of its launch.