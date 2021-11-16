Check Out This Royal Enfield Meteor Inspired From Star Wars!

Modification is an art of expression. Many people express who they are or what defines them as a person by their car/bike modification. One such bike brand that allows anyone to modify their bikes with unlimited possibilities is Royal Enfield. Royal Enfield bikes like Bullet, Himalayan, Thunderbird, Meteor, and the 650 twins can be modified the way people like. Sadly we have certain modification laws, but that’s not the case in the international market. Ironwood Customs is an Amsterdam-based garage that recently modified Royal Enfield Meteor 350 which is inspired by Star Wars movie.

What is it?

The modified cruiser derives its name- Starship Meteor from the Star Wars movie franchise. The bike gets a dark theme with each and every component, including mechanical and running gears, painted in black. The factory-rolled donor model was wrapped in Fireball Yellow which already gets the mechanical parts like engine, gearbox, and exhaust blacked out. Now, the bike wraps itself in ‘Meteor Rain’ paint which is further accentuated by the special Royal Enfield insignia with a cosmic livery on the fuel tank and side covers.

Coming to its styling, the motorcycle has undergone several modifications to achieve this image. For starters, the alloy wheels are now shod semi-knobby rubbers while the front telescopic forks now get gaiters. The ergonomics of the bike have also been tweaked with a new black Supercross handlebar replacing the standard unit. Both front and rear mudguards have been chopped short. The rear suspension unit now gets twin “Piggy-Back” shock absorbers from YSS. While the main chassis of Meteor hasn’t been tinkered, it gets a modified rear subframe. The single-seat now gets a CNC-milled mount while the floating bobber-style saddle is quilted in a diamond pattern. Another major change is the new aftermarket exhaust which is shorter than the stock unit. The Akrapovic racing canister provides a throaty exhaust note which adds to the overall appeal of the bike. The neo-retro theme of the donor bike is carried forward with a new aftermarket headlight which is circular and a pair of bar-end rearview mirrors.

The aftermarket taillamps also double as turn indicators and are now positioned below the saddle. The license plate mount has been installed on the left swingarm. Overall, the custom-built motorcycle definitely looks like a head turner now. Talking about the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 motor, it is powered by a 348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with 20.2BHP and 27Nm of peak outputs.