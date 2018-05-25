Limited Edition Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus India Launch Scheduled On May 30

Royal Enfield has sent out media invites for the launch of its limited edition Classic 500 Pegasus motorcycle, inspired by its Flying Flea. The new motorcycle variant of the Classic 500, limited to just 250 units in India and 1,000 units worldwide, will be launched on May 30, 2018. Apart from the motorcycle, Royal Enfield will offer a range of gear inspired by this new motorcycle such as T-shirts, shirts, caps, bags, helmets, lapel pins which will feature the official military insignia and the Pegasus emblem.

Inspired by a World War II model used British paratroopers called the Flying Flea, the motorcycle will be available in two colour options — Service Brown and Olive Drab Green. The Pegasus Edition features a Blue and Maroon Pegasus emblem on the fuel tank and an individually stencilled serial number, resembling the 250th Airborne Light Company which served during World War II. Also on offer will be markings of military motorcycles such as blacked out rims, kickstart, headlight bezel, pedals, leather strap with brass buckles across the air filter, brown handlebar grips as well as a bespoke set of military inspired canvas panniers with a Pegasus logo.

Mechanical specifications, however, remain unchanged and the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition will continue to use the 499cc single cylinder, air-cooled engine which is tuned to produce maximum power of 27.2 hp @ 5,250 rpm and 41.3 Nm of peak torque @ 4,000 rpm. This engine is mated to a five speed transmission.

The prices of the motorcycles will be announced at the launch event. We’ll bring you all the latest updates from the launch so don’t forget to tune into Motoroids on May 30, 2018 at 2 P.M.