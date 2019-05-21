Live From The Hyundai Venue Launch Event – Prices Start At INR 6.5 Lakh

The Hyundai Venue compact SUV will be launched today at an event in Delhi. Competing against the likes of the Nexon and the Ecosport among others, the Venue was unveiled a few weeks ago aboard a ship in the middle of the Sea. Expected to be priced to entice, the brand new Hyundai will come packed to the gills with features. This article will be updated real time in the space below. Until then, keep that refresh button handy and allow us to tell you a little more about the Venue.

12:32 PM: Dual tone colours – Denim Blue with Polar white roof, Polar White with Phantom Black Roof, Lava Orange With Phantom Black Roof

12:31 PM: Colours – Typhoon Silver, Fiery Red, Lava Orange, Denim Blue, Deep Forest

12:27 PM: Hyundai will introduce 44 Eco-friendly vehicles by 2025 with the focus on electrification

12:15 PM: Hyundai Will continue to equip cars with Diesel engines even after the BS VI norms are in place

12:11 PM: 3 Years Road Side Assistance/ 3 Years unlimited kilometres warranty

11:53 AM: The event is about to begin in the next few minutes

What looks like a scaled-down Creta from some angles, being a sub-4-metre compact SUV, the Hyundai Venue is 3995mm long, 1,770mm wide and 1,590mm tall. The wheelbase is 2,500mm long. The Venue will offer three engine choices – one diesel and two petrol motors. Making its debut will be a new 1.0-litre Kappa T- GDI petrol engine, which will crank out 120 PS and 175 Nm of torque. It will be paired with a manual gearbox and a newly developed 7-speed dual-clutch transmission system. The other two engine options will be a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine which will be good for 83 PS and 117 Nm of torque and will come paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox only. The diesel motor is a 1.4-litre unit which pumps out 90 PS of power, 224 Nm of torque and will be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. In terms of efficiency, the 1.0-litre motor is rated for 18.27 km/l and 18.15 km/l (manual and automatic), the 1.2-litre petrol promises 17.52 km/l and the 1.4-litre diesel can return 23.7 km/l.

This SUV aims to create ease of life for customers by using the Hyundai Blue Link technology. The ‘Hyundai Blue Link’ gets an in-built and tamper-proof device powered by a Vodafone-Idea eSIM along with a Cloud-based Voice Recognition platform from a Global AI (Artificial Intelligence) Company. This new tech will make the Venue India’s first connected car which will offer a total of 33 features, many of which have been made specifically for the Indian audience. These features can further be broken down into 7 subcategories – safety, security, remote access, vehicle relationship management, location-based services, alert services and artificial intelligence.

The Hyundai Venue comes with a host of Comfort and Convenience features like an electric sunroof, wireless phone charging, air purifier, cruise control and many more. The car will also be offered with as many as 6 airbags, speed sensing door locks, ESP and VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), Hill Assist Control, Brake Assist System and ISOFIX mounts. The Hyundai Venue will be offered with 3-year/unlimited kms warranty and 3-year Road Side Assistance. Hyundai will also offer the lowest cost of maintenance with a doorstep service facility for all its customers.