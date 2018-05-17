Check Out The New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Nightfall Edition

Mercedes-Benz has announced the new C-Class Nightfall Edition for all body styles for select markets. UK prices for the C 200 Nightfall Edition Saloon start at £32,565 (INR 29.77 lakh).

The Nightfall Edition enhances the C-Class with :

Powder coated matt black wheels

Matching black wing mirrors

Graphics

Carbon rear spoiler (on Coupé and Cabriolet)

Choice of Iridium Silver, Selenite Grey, or Obsidian Black metallic paint

All Nightfall editions come as standard as AMG Line including black ash wood trim; AMG steering wheel with flat bottom; AMG body styling; 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels (or optional 19-inch multispoke alloy wheels) in powder-coated matt black; sports suspension; and a diamond grille with chrome pins (only on the Coupé and Cabriolet).

The Premium equipment line is optional on the Saloon, Estate and Coupé for an additional £1,695 including Ambient lighting; Keyless-Go Comfort package; Memory package and Panoramic glass sunroof. Premium Plus equipment line adds Burmester surround sound system and COMAND Online for £2,995.

C-Class Cabriolet comes with Ambient lighting; Keyless-Go Comfort package; and Memory package as standard. The optimal Premium Plus equipment line adds Burmester surround sound system and COMAND Online for £1,300.