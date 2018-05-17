Check Out The New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Nightfall Edition

Trending:
Added in: Mercedes Benz

Mercedes-Benz has announced the new C-Class Nightfall Edition for all body styles for select markets. UK prices for the C 200 Nightfall Edition Saloon start at £32,565 (INR 29.77 lakh).

The Nightfall Edition enhances the C-Class with :

  • Powder coated matt black wheels
  • Matching black wing mirrors
  • Graphics
  • Carbon rear spoiler (on Coupé and Cabriolet)
  • Choice of Iridium Silver, Selenite Grey, or Obsidian Black metallic paint

All Nightfall editions come as standard as AMG Line including black ash wood trim; AMG steering wheel with flat bottom; AMG body styling; 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels (or optional 19-inch multispoke alloy wheels) in powder-coated matt black; sports suspension; and a diamond grille with chrome pins (only on the Coupé and Cabriolet).

The Premium equipment line is optional on the Saloon, Estate and Coupé for an additional £1,695 including Ambient lighting; Keyless-Go Comfort package; Memory package and Panoramic glass sunroof. Premium Plus equipment line adds Burmester surround sound system and COMAND Online for £2,995.

C-Class Cabriolet comes with Ambient lighting; Keyless-Go Comfort package; and Memory package as standard. The optimal Premium Plus equipment line adds Burmester surround sound system and COMAND Online for £1,300.