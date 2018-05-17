SPIED: Upcoming Mahindra XUV 700 Goes For Some Adventure In Sand

The SsangYong Rexton will be completely rebranded as the Mahindra XUV700 for the Indian market and we’ve already seen the vehicle on display at the 2018 Auto Expo. The XUV700 that was seen at the Expo was equipped with the signature Mahindra grille design along with the Indian car maker’s branding at the front, back and on the wheels. The upcoming XUV700 will be the new flagship SUV for the car maker and being a Mahindra, it is expected to arrive at aggressive price tag.

A test mule of the SUV was spotted during its pre-launch drives although it did not feature the trademark Mahindra grille.

In terms of pricing, it will undercut the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour while, at the same time, being loaded with features. The SUV gets a body-on-frame construction. Check out the features along with a detailed walkaround video from the 2018 Auto Expo below:

Mechanical specifications would include a 2.2 litre Euro 6 turbo-diesel engine that develops 181 PS of power and a maximum torque of 420 Nm within the range of 1,500 – 2,500rpm. The engine will come mated to a seven-speed transmission.

When will it arrive in the showrooms? We’re yet to hear an official launch date although we expect it to go on sale by late 2018 or early 2019.

While we wait for more details, check out more images of the Mahindra XUV700 during its pre-launch test runs through the gallery below:

Source: 4×4 India