Check Out The Cocoa Sparkle 2020 Tata Harrier And All Its Features In A Walk Around Video

The 2020 Tata Harrier now asks for anything between INR 13.69 – 20.25 lakh (Ex-showroom) for all its variants. It is now also available with a new automatic gearbox, paired with a BS6 2.0-litre diesel engine which now makes 170 PS, a hike of 30 PS from the earlier output number. Torque output remains identical at 350 Nm and the Harrier now gets a very important feature it missed out on the first time it was introduced – A panoramic sunroof. Here’s a walk around video which details all the changes and the two new colours – Cocoa Sparkle and Calypso Red:

The updated Harrier gets a new design for its 17″ alloy wheels and the wing mirrors’ size has been shrunk to reduce the blind spot created by the massive unit which was affixed on the first-gen model. The panoramic sunroof which is available on top-spec trims is the widest in the segment, features anti-pinch tech and closes on its own if it senses that it’s going to rain. It gets three separate switches to control ventilation tilt function, the opening of the sliding internal cover and the glass itself. Inside the cabin, top trim levels also get a powered driver seat with manual control for lumbar support and the infotainment screen, although identical in size, has been made to work smoother than before. There’s an auto-dimming IRVM inside too.

The 2.0-litre Kryotec engine has been tweaked to now crank out 170 PS of power and along with it, Tata Motors has also worked to improve refinement, steering feel, braking and clutch performance and gear shift quality. The engine is now BS6 compliant, uses SCR tech, and has been fitted with a Urea tank, the lid for which opens under the boot cover so that people don’t confuse it for an auxiliary fuel inlet if it was placed next to the actual thing. The manual gearbox version for this engine is now rated at 16.35 kmpl (ARAI) and the traction control system continues to offer modes for different driving conditions. The Harrier will be joined shortly by the Gravitas – A longer version which offers third-row seating. We’ll be back with an official review of the 2020 Harrier on the 16th of March on our Youtube channel. Stay tuned.