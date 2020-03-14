Toyota Innova And Fortuner Maintain Their Leadership In Respective Segments

Toyota India’s best-selling products, the Innova Crysta and Fortuner continued their undisputed market leadership for the month of February 2020. Until now, the Innova has sold more than 900,000 units over the years, holding a segment share of more than 40%. Despite segment degrowth, in the month of February 2020, the Innova Crysta recorded one of the highest segment shares with 52.91% since its launch in 2016. On the other hand, the Fortuner has held a segment share of 54% in the last one year alone. In February 2020, Fortuner recorded the highest segment share of 63.9% as compared to the last one year.

The Innova has maintained a leadership position since its launch in India way back in 2005, continuing to be the most preferred MPVs in the country. Moreover, the 2nd Generation Innova – Innova Crysta also received a warm welcome from the customers during its launch in 2016. Earlier this year, in order to smoothen the transition to BS-VI, TKM introduced the BS-VI compliant Innova Crysta at an introductory offer for a limited time period. The Fortuner, even during the recent degrowth being faced by the industry, continued to hold its segment leadership share in the medium SUV segment. Both vehicles now face increased competition from new rivals and more are about to join the battle in the coming months.

Commenting on the success witnessed by both the products, Mr Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “At TKM, we have always strived to listen to our customers’ voice and offer products and innovations that align with their ever-evolving needs. The Innova and Fortuner have been significant milestones in our journey of two decades in India. We are overwhelmed with the sales performance and truly appreciate the phenomenal response we have received from our customers over the years. Thanks to this response and the confidence entrusted in the products, regardless of the ongoing slowdown, both the brands have been able to hold their respective segment leadership and continue to cater to the changing requirements of our customers.”