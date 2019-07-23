Trending:
Hyundai To Set Up Camps Which Offer Special Benefits For Customers Of The Old Santro
Home Features Paper Fight: CFMoto 650 MT Vs Kawasaki Versys 650 Vs Benelli TRK 502X

Paper Fight: CFMoto 650 MT Vs Kawasaki Versys 650 Vs Benelli TRK 502X

|
Added in: Features
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Last week, CFMoto launched a total of four motorcycles in the Indian market and the 650 MT Adventure bike was one of them. The online bookings of the bike will begin from the 5th of August, while the deliveries will commence from the first week of October. This bike is the latest entrant in the 650cc Adventure touring segment and will go up against the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 650 and Benelli TRK 502X. Let’s have a look at how these bikes compete against each other on paper.

650 MT Vs rivals

Dimensions

Surprisingly, the Benelli TRK 502X is the longest and widest in this segment, while the CFMoto is the shortest. The TRK 502X also gets the highest ground clearance and the longest wheelbase. On the other hand, the Versys gets the biggest fuel tank, while all the 3 bikes manage to get the same seat height. In terms of overall dimensional specifications, the Benelli TRK 502X turns out to be the biggest machine in the segment, while the CFMoto is the smallest.

CFMoto 650 MTKawasaki Versys 650Benelli TRK 502X
Length (mm)218021652200
Width (mm)835840915
Height (mm)133214001480
Wheelbase (mm)142514151505
Seat Height (mm)840840840
Ground Clearance (mm)170170220
Fuel Tank Capacity (litres)182120
Kerb Weight (kg)218216213

CFMoto 650 MT coral blue

Engine

Both, the 650 MT and the Versys 650 use similar capacity engines, while the Benelli gets a smaller 500cc engine. All the bikes are powered by liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder units. However, the CFMoto 650 MT is the most powerful of all, while the Benelli’s 500cc is the weakest of all. All the bikes are fitted with six-speed gearboxes and advanced fuel injection systems for improved performance and better efficiency on and off the road.

CFMoto 650 MTKawasaki Versys 650Benelli TRK 502X
Engine Displacement (cc)649649500
Type Of Engine2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, in-line2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, parallel2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, in-line
Power (PS @ RPM)72 @ 875069 @ 850047.5 @ 8500
Torque (Nm @ RPM)62 @ 700064 @ 700046 @ 6000
Gearbox6-speed6-speed6-speed

New 2019 Kawasaki Versys 650 India (3)

Chassis

Both, the CFMoto 650 MT and Kawasaki Versys 650 use a traditional diamond-type frame. All the three bikes are fitted with Front USD forks, a Rear Monoshock and a dual-disc set up in the front and a single disc at the rear. The bikes are also equipped with Dual-Channel ABS and 17-inch rims as standard, however, the TRK 502X gets a 19-inch front wheel.

CFMoto 650 MTKawasaki Versys 650Benelli TRK 502X
Frame typeDiamond TypeDiamond TypeN/A
Front SuspensionUSD ForksUSD ForksUSD Forks
Rear SuspensionMonoshockMonoshockMonoshock
Front Brake300 mm dual disc300 mm dual disc320 mm dual disc
Rear Brake240 mm disc250 mm disc260 mm disc
ABSDual-ChannelDual-ChannelDual-Channel

CFMoto 650 MT India

Price

With a price tag of INR 4.99 lakhs (ex-showroom, India), the CFMoto 650 MT is almost Rs 1,70,000 cheaper than the Kawasaki Versys 650 which is priced at INR 6.69 lakhs (ex-showroom, India). On the other hand, the 650 MT is also priced around Rs 50,000 cheaper than its 500cc rival, the Benelli TRK 502X. This major price difference among the rivals could possibly attract a lot of buyers for the new CFMoto 650 MT.

CFMoto 650 MTKawasaki Versys 650Benelli TRK 502X
Price (ex-showroom, India)INR 4.99 lakhsINR 6.69 lakhsINR 5.50 lakhs

Benelli trk502x_3 (1)

Even though the CFMoto 650 MT proves to be better on paper, does it have the capability of defeating its main rival, the Kawasaki Versys 650? We’ll find out soon enough, once we get our hands on this new Adventure bike from CFMoto. Stay tuned for more updates!

Features
,
 