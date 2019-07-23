Paper Fight: CFMoto 650 MT Vs Kawasaki Versys 650 Vs Benelli TRK 502X

Last week, CFMoto launched a total of four motorcycles in the Indian market and the 650 MT Adventure bike was one of them. The online bookings of the bike will begin from the 5th of August, while the deliveries will commence from the first week of October. This bike is the latest entrant in the 650cc Adventure touring segment and will go up against the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 650 and Benelli TRK 502X. Let’s have a look at how these bikes compete against each other on paper.

Dimensions

Surprisingly, the Benelli TRK 502X is the longest and widest in this segment, while the CFMoto is the shortest. The TRK 502X also gets the highest ground clearance and the longest wheelbase. On the other hand, the Versys gets the biggest fuel tank, while all the 3 bikes manage to get the same seat height. In terms of overall dimensional specifications, the Benelli TRK 502X turns out to be the biggest machine in the segment, while the CFMoto is the smallest.

CFMoto 650 MT Kawasaki Versys 650 Benelli TRK 502X Length (mm) 2180 2165 2200 Width (mm) 835 840 915 Height (mm) 1332 1400 1480 Wheelbase (mm) 1425 1415 1505 Seat Height (mm) 840 840 840 Ground Clearance (mm) 170 170 220 Fuel Tank Capacity (litres) 18 21 20 Kerb Weight (kg) 218 216 213

Engine

Both, the 650 MT and the Versys 650 use similar capacity engines, while the Benelli gets a smaller 500cc engine. All the bikes are powered by liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder units. However, the CFMoto 650 MT is the most powerful of all, while the Benelli’s 500cc is the weakest of all. All the bikes are fitted with six-speed gearboxes and advanced fuel injection systems for improved performance and better efficiency on and off the road.

CFMoto 650 MT Kawasaki Versys 650 Benelli TRK 502X Engine Displacement (cc) 649 649 500 Type Of Engine 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, in-line 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, parallel 2-cylinder, liquid-cooled, in-line Power (PS @ RPM) 72 @ 8750 69 @ 8500 47.5 @ 8500 Torque (Nm @ RPM) 62 @ 7000 64 @ 7000 46 @ 6000 Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed

Chassis

Both, the CFMoto 650 MT and Kawasaki Versys 650 use a traditional diamond-type frame. All the three bikes are fitted with Front USD forks, a Rear Monoshock and a dual-disc set up in the front and a single disc at the rear. The bikes are also equipped with Dual-Channel ABS and 17-inch rims as standard, however, the TRK 502X gets a 19-inch front wheel.

CFMoto 650 MT Kawasaki Versys 650 Benelli TRK 502X Frame type Diamond Type Diamond Type N/A Front Suspension USD Forks USD Forks USD Forks Rear Suspension Monoshock Monoshock Monoshock Front Brake 300 mm dual disc 300 mm dual disc 320 mm dual disc Rear Brake 240 mm disc 250 mm disc 260 mm disc ABS Dual-Channel Dual-Channel Dual-Channel

Price

With a price tag of INR 4.99 lakhs (ex-showroom, India), the CFMoto 650 MT is almost Rs 1,70,000 cheaper than the Kawasaki Versys 650 which is priced at INR 6.69 lakhs (ex-showroom, India). On the other hand, the 650 MT is also priced around Rs 50,000 cheaper than its 500cc rival, the Benelli TRK 502X. This major price difference among the rivals could possibly attract a lot of buyers for the new CFMoto 650 MT.

CFMoto 650 MT Kawasaki Versys 650 Benelli TRK 502X Price (ex-showroom, India) INR 4.99 lakhs INR 6.69 lakhs INR 5.50 lakhs

Even though the CFMoto 650 MT proves to be better on paper, does it have the capability of defeating its main rival, the Kawasaki Versys 650? We’ll find out soon enough, once we get our hands on this new Adventure bike from CFMoto. Stay tuned for more updates!