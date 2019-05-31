Castrol And 3M India Join Hands To Offer Vehicle Care Products

Castrol India Limited, along with 3M India announced a strategic collaboration to bring a range of vehicle care products to the automotive after-market. A range of 3M-Castrol branded bike and car care products including shampoo, glass cleaner, cream wax, dashboard and tyre dressers will be available across India. The collaboration agreement was signed by Omer Dormen, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited, and Debarati Sen, Managing Director, 3M India Limited, in Mumbai today.

Castrol and 3M will look to harness a new business model with this collaboration. Castrol offers 3M’s market-leading vehicle-care products range to its customers and consumers, and 3M India will leverage the strength of Castrol’s robust pan-India marketing and distribution network of over 100,000 independent workshops and retail outlets. The deal looks like a win-win situation for both entities as most owners who like to keep their vehicles in top condition at all times have often found options lacking in their hunt for genuine one-stop-shop solutions. This new partnership will please those who want the very best of care and attention for their vehicle and want for them to be treated with the best of solutions.

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R3 Gets A New, YZF-R1M Inspired Outfit From Autologue Design; Christened VR3M

Commenting on the collaboration, Omer Dormen, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited said, “Castrol is excited to combine our technological expertise, marketing and distribution strengths with 3M, a global leader in vehicle care innovation. Through this collaboration, we enter into the $200 million vehicle care market in India, a move which aligns with Castrol’s approach to developing and embracing new business models in the ever-evolving automotive landscape.”

Debarati Sen, Managing Director, 3M India Limited added, “We are really pleased to see this collaboration come to life between two globally respected and trusted brands. Castrol and 3M, both have an established presence in India and share values of customer-centricity, with innovation and technology at the heart of everything we do. This collaboration will help us leverage our common strengths to meet the changing needs of Indian consumers and bring unique value offerings through the 3M-Castrol range of vehicle care products.”