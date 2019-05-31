Tata Motors Collaborates With IOCL For Driver Welfare In India

Truck drivers are the unsung heroes of our country. These strong-willed people travel all over the country, hauling goods all over the country. Tata Motors, in collaboration with IOCL has announced an industry-first driver welfare initiative, ‘Saarthi Aaram Kendra’. The initiative provides pit stops for drivers to take rest, thereby supporting their physical and mental well-being. The first of many, Saarthi Aaram Kendras, was inaugurated at Bawal today, which is located on India’s busiest National highway-NH8.

Designed to have end-to-end solutions for the drivers, all these Saarthi Aaram Kendras will provide drivers with basic amenities on the go. This would include restrooms, restaurant, secured parking with CCTV camera, self-cooking, launderette, open bathing facility, barber shop, clean drinking water facility, TV and Wi-Fi. Moreover, Saarthis can also avail truck related services from the vehicle service workshop available within the premises.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr Girish Wagh, President – CVBU, Tata Motors Limited, said, “At Tata Motors, ensuring road safety and comfort to our Saarthis is our priority. Saarthi Aaram Kendra is an initiative offering basic facilities on the go to the commercial vehicle saarthis. It offers an environment wherein saarthis will easily have access to their basic needs, this, in turn, will help them de-stress after long journeys and thereby improve their overall efficiency. We are glad to associate with IndianOil for this initiative bringing comfort and safety to the saarthis. In the initial phase, around 100+ saarthis will benefit every day at this facility, which will be gradually scaled up.”

Also Read: Castrol And 3M India Join Hands To Offer Vehicle Care Products

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Vigyan Kumar, Executive Director (Retail Sales), IndianOil, said, “IndianOil and Tata Motors have come together for various business tie-ups in the past and this new joint initiative on driver welfare activity will further improve the goodwill towards driver community. IndianOil has always pioneered in taking various driver-centric initiatives at most of its highway retail outlets. Saarthi Aaram Kendra is another such unique initiative taken in this direction to cater to the daily needs of commercial vehicle drivers in a more efficient manner which will provide a feeling of homestay to them at our Retail outlets.”